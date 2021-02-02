Buzz

Egypt to Launch Satellite ‘Next’ at End of 2021, Establish African Space Agency in Egyptian Space City

Egypt to Launch Satellite ‘Next’ at End of 2021, Establish African Space Agency in Egyptian Space City

Egypt as seen from space. [Photo by Scott Kelly]
Egypt’s head of the Egyptian Space Agency, Mohammed El-Qousi, stated on Saturday that Egypt will launch a satellite in December 2021 named ‘Next’ for further scientific research in order to promote space science in the country.

Alongside Next, other projects include a group of nanosatellites to be launched in March 2022 to monitor climate changes and the levels of carbon dioxide and gases in the atmosphere.

On top of that,  for the first time in the Arab world, a satellite assembly and testing center will be inaugurated in September 2022 in the International Space City.

In cooperation with German and Chinese partners, a third project will be launched in September 2022 for sensor applications.

The Egyptian satellites produced will also aim for purposes related to development in Egypt and Africa, as Egypt will host the African Space Agency after the African Union’s approval in cooperation with Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and Sudan to launch a joint satellite.

Alexandria Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in 2021: TripAdvisor

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

Alexandria Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in 2021: TripAdvisor

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 27, 2021
Read More

Bernie Sanders Meme Reaches Egypt

ES BuzzJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

In Photos: Finding the Arabic Letter in Every Cairo Corner

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Visits Egypt, Witnesses First Archaeological Discovery in 2021

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Mayar Sherif Makes History Again, Becomes First Egyptian to Qualify for Australian Open Main Draw

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Nourane Owais Turns Netflix’s Paranormal Into Cartoon

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know: Egypt’s Vaccine Distribution Plan

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 8, 2021
Read More