Egypt’s Al-Ahly Secures Third Place in Club World Cup; Bayern Snags Title

In a tense game over the Bronze medal of the FIFA Club World Cup, African champions Al-Ahly from Egypt triumphed over Brazil’s Palmeiras, the South American champion.

The game ended after an eventful penalty shootout that ending with three goals to two, Al-Ahly’s Mohamed Elshennawy making two spectacular saves.

Al-Ahly landed the opportunity to compete for third place after beating the hosts Al-Duhail from Qatar 1-0 and losing to European Champions Bayern München 2-0.

Palmeiras, which according to the cup’s rules does not need to pass through the same qualifications, lost its game against the North and Central American champion, Mexico’s Tigres 2-1.

Not long after Egypt’s victory against Palmeiras, Bayern München met Tigres, winning 1-0 to complete their goal of winning the six relevant major club tournaments: the German Bundesliga, the German Pokal, the German Supercup, the UEFA Champions League, the European Supercup, and now the FIFA Club World Cup.

