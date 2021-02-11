News

Egypt’s Al-Ahly Secures Third Place in Club World Cup; Bayern Snags Title

Egypt’s Al-Ahly Secures Third Place in Club World Cup; Bayern Snags Title

Players of Egypt’s Al-Ahly celebrate after winning their match against Brazil’s Palmeiras to secure third place in the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo retrieved from FIFA Club World Cup official Facebook page.)

In a tense game over the Bronze medal of the FIFA Club World Cup, African champions Al-Ahly from Egypt triumphed over Brazil’s Palmeiras, the South American champion.

The game ended after an eventful penalty shootout that ending with three goals to two, Al-Ahly’s Mohamed Elshennawy making two spectacular saves.

Al-Ahly landed the opportunity to compete for third place after beating the hosts Al-Duhail from Qatar 1-0 and losing to European Champions Bayern München 2-0.

Palmeiras, which according to the cup’s rules does not need to pass through the same qualifications, lost its game against the North and Central American champion, Mexico’s Tigres 2-1.

The players of Bayern München celebrate their victory at the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo retrieved from FIFA Club World Cup official Facebook page.)

Not long after Egypt’s victory against Palmeiras, Bayern München met Tigres, winning 1-0 to complete their goal of winning the six relevant major club tournaments: the German Bundesliga, the German Pokal, the German Supercup, the UEFA Champions League, the European Supercup, and now the FIFA Club World Cup.

Saudi Women's Rights Activist Loujain al-Hathloul Released from Prison After 1,000 Days

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Loujain al-Hathloul Released from Prison After 1,000 Days

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Egypt Builds Wall Around Sinai Resort Town of Sharm El Sheikh

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Egypt Congratulates the UAE After Historic ‘Amal Probe’ Reaches Mars

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Egyptian-American Rhodes Scholar Becomes Harvard Law Review’s First Muslim President

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif Wins First Round Australian Open Match

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

Egypt Produces 15 Million Coins to Pay Homage to Healthcare Workers

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

Heliopolis Residents Object to Bridge Construction Plans Above Basilica Cathedral

Noran Alaa MorsiFebruary 6, 2021
Read More

Egyptian Actor Ezzat El-Alaili Dies Aged 86

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 5, 2021
Read More