This Egyptian Instagram Account is Archiving Strangers from Around the World

Film student Salma Olama was finding strangers all over the world, collecting antique memories of people near and far in place and time with nowhere to share them. That’s why she decided to start uploading her photos online to share with the world.

“I was inspired to start this account or project mainly because I had been collecting old discarded images from antique shops and flea markets for years and wanted to digitally archive and share them!” Olama tells Egyptian Streets.

A cyanotype is a type of photo produced in a low-cost method, popular in the 19th and 20th century. It produced cyan-blue tinted photographs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @archivingstrangers

Olama is archiving strangers and accepting submissions online at @archivingstrangers on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter