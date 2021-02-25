This Egyptian Instagram Account is Archiving Strangers from Around the World
Film student Salma Olama was finding strangers all over the world, collecting antique memories of people near and far in place and time with nowhere to share them. That’s why she decided to start uploading her photos online to share with the world.
“I was inspired to start this account or project mainly because I had been collecting old discarded images from antique shops and flea markets for years and wanted to digitally archive and share them!” Olama tells Egyptian Streets.
A cyanotype is a type of photo produced in a low-cost method, popular in the 19th and 20th century. It produced cyan-blue tinted photographs.
Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.
