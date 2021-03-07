Podcast: Nour Emam Revolutionizes Sex-Ed in Egypt

Taking Egyptian internet by storm, Nour Emam, known as “This is Mother Being” has been a brave voice in changing misconceptions in sexual health, and myth-busting old traditions.

On the fifth episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, guest Host Mary Aravanis joins Noran Morsi in chatting with Emam about her job as a doula, content creator, and as a Sex-Ed educator.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

