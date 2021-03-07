Arts & Culture

Podcast: Nour Emam Revolutionizes Sex-Ed in Egypt

mm
Podcast: Nour Emam Revolutionizes Sex-Ed in Egypt

Nour Emam. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

Taking Egyptian internet by storm, Nour Emam, known as “This is Mother Being” has been a brave voice in changing misconceptions in sexual health, and myth-busting old traditions.

On the fifth episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, guest Host Mary Aravanis joins Noran Morsi in chatting with Emam about her job as a doula, content creator, and as a Sex-Ed educator.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Saudi Arabia to Hold Its First International Film Festival in November

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Saudi Arabia to Hold Its First International Film Festival in November

Egyptian StreetsMarch 6, 2021
Read More

Review of Sincerely V: a Sincere Take on Vegan Comfort Food

Mary AravanisMarch 4, 2021
Read More

The Struggles of Being a Freelance Writer in Egypt

Noran Alaa MorsiMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Fighting Gender Stereotypes and Sexism: Art Meets Activism in Cairo Workshop

Mirna AbdulaalMarch 2, 2021
Read More

Putting on Those Dancing Shoes: 5 of the Top Places to Learn Dancing in Cairo

Mary AravanisMarch 1, 2021
Read More

The Ultimate Guide to Freelancing in Egypt as an Artist

Noran Alaa MorsiMarch 1, 2021
Read More

5 Egyptian Photographers to Watch in 2021

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 27, 2021
Read More

Al-Qubba Palace to Host First Public Concert Featuring Majida El Roumi and Nader Abbassi

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 25, 2021
Read More