Podcast: Ganzeer Shares His Art Journey Worldwide Since 2011

You may know him from the days of 2011, but Ganzeer is far more than a street artist. Currently based in Houston, Texas, Ganzeer traveled the world creating commentary art on each place he’s lived, from New York to California, including illustrating “The Apartment of Bab El Louk”.

On the sixth episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, Noran Morsi chats with Ganzeer about his upcoming graphic novel series “The Solar Grid” and what it has in store.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

