5 Best E-Commerce Websites in Egypt

Egypt has seen tremendous growth in internet penetration in the recent years. The country is the third most populous country in Africa with a growing middle class population. Online Shopping has also seen incredible growth due to investments in young start-ups.

Jumia and Souq brought the e-commerce revolution in Egypt and have made great strides in the number of orders delivered per month over the past years. Multi-category e-commerce companies have accumulated a large number of customers and have expanded into the food delivery and e-payments industry. Online shopping has also helped customers compare and shop products that provide value to them. Low costs, ease of access, convenience, and availability of more choices have helped e-commerce grow in Egypt. Below are some of the best e-commerce companies in Egypt.

1- Jumia

Jumia was launched in 2012 and was among the first African Startups for online shopping in Africa. The Company sells electronics, fashion, health & beauty essentials, home & office products, sporting goods, gaming consoles, grocery, and hundreds of other categories. Jumia offers and sells more than 10 million products on its platform. The company has built trust and offers reliable delivery services. The company has added several categories over the past years and has been constantly innovating on its technology. The company now employs over 5,500 people and operates in over 10 countries. Jumia also has several exclusive partnerships with leading brands worldwide and offers new products which are available only on its platform.

Jumia also rewards its existing through its own loyalty program. You can also pay via cash on delivery in Egypt. Products tagged under “Jumia Express” are delivered within 1-3 days. Fast delivery, affordability, and availability of millions of products make Jumia a preferred choice for online shopping in Egypt. You can also use Jumia Coupons to save extra on every order.

2- Souq

Souq is the largest e-commerce platform in the Arab World. With its humble beginnings in the United Arab Emirates, Souq has become a preferred destination for online shoppers in the Middle East. Souq was founded in 2005 by Ronaldo Mouchawar. Souq started in the UAE and then expanded into KSA and Egypt. Souq is also a multi-category e-commerce platform which lets you shop for millions of products at the comfort of your home.

You can shop for electronics from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and other leading brands. Souq also gives you access to a wide range of products from home appliances to books, games and toys. The Platform has built trust among customers in Egypt and continues to be the most preferred choice for online shopping. Reliable customer service and 24/7 support has also helped Souq become the top online shopping destinations in Egypt. You can get discounts of up to 80 percent on top brands and across different categories. You can also use Souq Coupons in order to get additional discounts on all orders.

3- Noon

Noon started its operations in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates. Noon is currently among the largest e-commerce companies in the GCC. After achieving success in the UAE, the company expanded into Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Noon offers over 20 million products on its website and app. The company also offers great user experience across its website and mobile apps. Noon sells electronics, gaming consoles, fashion, beauty essentials, grocery, and 100’s of different categories. Noon also offers a far superior experience as compared to its competitors. The company has seen incredible growth in the number of customers in Egypt. Noon’s website can be accessed in English and Arabic. Noon is also known for aggressively offering massive discounts on the best categories. You can shop across different categories and get the best prices. You can also use Noon Coupons to get additional savings on top of regular discounts.

4 – AliExpress

AliExpress is a global online shopping platform owned by the Alibaba Group. The company has operations in over 100 countries and is one of the most e-commerce websites in the world. AliExpress is solely known for affordable products and fast delivery service. The platform has hundreds of million products on its website from reputed brands and suppliers. The products are shipped from China and are sourced through the local suppliers. You can shop at Aliexpress for products which are not easily available in Egypt. AliExpress has everyday low prices and offers value for money shopping experience. The company also holds flash sales every day and offers loyalty points on every order. You can check out the AliExpress Coupons at GC Coupons to receive an extra discount on your order. AliExpress is also the fifth most visited online shopping website in Egypt according to a report by Similarweb.

5 – Max Fashion

Max Fashion is one of the most famous fashion retailers in the Middle East with operations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt. Electronics and fashion are the two most sought after categories in online shopping in Egypt. Max Fashion offers a wide catalogue of products for men, women, and children. The fashion retailer sells clothing, accessories, shoes, and beauty products from hundreds of renowned fashion brands. Millions of clothing options are available at Max Fashion. You can also get massive discounts on all products. Fast delivery, reliable customer service, and availability of multiple payment options make Max Fashion a top choice for online shopping.

