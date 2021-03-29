News

Ever Given Ship Blocking Suez Canal Successfully Freed

Ever Given Ship Blocking Suez Canal Successfully Freed

Ever Given, the 400-meter-long ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal, has been freed, reports local Egyptian media.

Just before sunrise local time on Monday, the Suez Canal Authority had announced fresh attempts to re-float Ever Given using 10 large tug boats.

Video posted on social media showed the ship being moved by the tug boats, opening up space in the Suez Canal for the first time in nearly a week.

In a statement, the Suez Canal Authority said that the stern of the ship had been moved away from the shore by 102 metres, compared to four metres when the ship was stuck. The Authority added that efforts would continue to further reposition the Ever Given ship before it is inspected by authorities. The Suez Canal would then re-open to other ships.

The successful re-floating came as a surprise to many, as on Sunday night the Suez Canal Authority had announced preparations to remove some of the 20,000 containers on the ship to lighten the load.

The blocking of the Suez Canal had caused more than 300 ships to be stranded on both sides of the Suez Canal, resulting in global economic losses. According to the Suez Canal Authority, more than USD 9 billion of goods a day were being blocked from moving through the Suez Canal, with Egypt losing at least USD 14 million in revenue a day.

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s most important waterways. The existence of man made canals connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea can be traced back to 1310 BC, but construction of the modern canal was completed in 1869. Nowadays, the canal oversees around eight percent of global maritime trade annually, and tolls paid by passing vessels are a vital income source for the Egyptian government.

The Ever Given’s blocking of the Suez Canal had not only become a worldwide economic concern, but also an internet sensation, with many internet users closely following every move of the ship’s rescue operation.

Though strong winds were initially blamed for the incident, the Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday 28 March that it was also investigating human error as a cause.

In Photos: The Greek Cultural Centre in Cairo Gives Insight into the History of Egypt’s Greek Community

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Suez Canal Jam Update: Container Ship Moves Slightly; Rescue Effort Ongoing

Amina ZaineldineMarch 27, 2021
Read More

Building Collapse in Egypt Kills At Least Eight, Injures Twenty-Four

Egyptian StreetsMarch 27, 2021
Read More

Zawya’s 13th Panorama of the European Film Festival Scheduled to Take Place April 1

Egyptian StreetsMarch 27, 2021
Read More

32 Killed and 108 Injured in Sohag Train Collision

Egyptian StreetsMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Rescue Operation Underway to Free Ship Blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal

Olivia MustafaMarch 24, 2021
Read More

7 Men Aquitted of Sexual Assault Charges in Mit Ghamr Case

Egyptian StreetsMarch 23, 2021
Read More

Pioneering Egyptian Feminist Nawal El Saadawi Dies Aged 89

Egyptian StreetsMarch 21, 2021
Read More

Egyptian MP Submits Draft Law to Regulate and Protect Domestic Workers

Egyptian StreetsMarch 20, 2021
Read More