Egypt’s Health Ministry Warns of ‘Disaster’ Amid Ramadan Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population warned of a potential public health disaster if the nation continues to flout COVID-19 safety measures and regulations, Egypt Independent reports.

In a televised statement, Noha Assem, advisor to Health Minister Hala Zayed, warned that Egypt could face a public health disaster “if we continue with the current situation,” adding that cases have surged since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Assem also stated that tougher public health and safety measures and regulations must be enacted in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. She also explained that Minister Zayed issued directives to increase the number of hospitals equipped to treat COVID-19 patients.

Egypt has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases since last month, however experts have warned that a third wave of the pandemic could hit during or after the holy month of Ramadan.

Experts are also warning of the collapse of the healthcare system, with Egypt’s Ministry of Health reporting 852 new cases yesterday alone. Monday also saw a 60 percent decrease in daily recovery rates, going from 765 recoveries on Sunday to only 333 reported yesterday, according to Al Masry Al Youm.

This comes as Egypt rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination program. As of the 16th of April, 1.23 million citizens have registered to receive the vaccine, and 320,000 have been vaccinated, according to data released by the Ministry of Health earlier this month.

