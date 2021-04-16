320,000 Egyptians Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

A total of 320,000 Egyptians have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, the Head of the Preventive Healthcare Sector at the Health Ministry Alaa Eid announced on Thursday.

The news comes as Egypt continues to see a rise in COVID-19 infections with 837 new cases and 41 fatalities recorded on Thursday, and an average of 817 new infections recorded each day over the last seven days.

As of now, a total of 1.23 million people have registered to receive vaccinations through the Ministry’s website. Registration for the vaccine officially opened in late February of this year, with priority given to healthcare workers, elderly citizens and those with chronic diseases.

Egypt has received over 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines until now, with the vaccination campaign relying on the Chinese Sinopharm and the British-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Ministry of Health also announced that it is looking into plans to manufacture a version of the Chinese vaccine locally through state-owned vaccine maker Vacsera.

Egypt has a recorded total of about 214,000 coronavirus cases, with about 161,000 recovered cases and 12,611 fatalities.

