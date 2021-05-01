Egypt Dispatches 30-Tonne Medical Aid Shipment to India

Egypt’s Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced that Egypt has sent out 30 tonnes’ worth of medical equipment to India, Masrawy reports. Zayed added that the shipment was sent out in the spirit of supporting India in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The shipment consists of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 respirators, 100 medical beds, 20 EKG machines, 30 electric shock devices, 50 fluid pumps, and 50 syringes, according to Deputy Minister of Health Khaled Megahed indicated.

Megahed added that the aid shipment would be sent out in collaboration with Egypt’s Armed Forces to help ease India’s public health crisis.

India saw a massive surge in COVID-19 cases early last month which saw daily cases jump from 72,330 on the 31st of May to 401,993 on the 30th of April. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 19,549,656, with 215,523 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

This worsening of the country’s epidemiological situation in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought India’s healthcare system to near collapse, with reports of burial sites and services overflowing with the bodies of the dead.

