Hospitals in Egypt’s North Sinai Gear Up to Receive Gaza’s Wounded

The North Sinai Health Directorate has announced that the Arish General Hospital is ready to receive cases coming from Gaza, which is at the center of renewed hostilities with Israel, Al Watan reports.

According to Tariq Shouka, the head of the North Sinai Health Directorate, alert level has been raised at the Arish General and Beer El And Central hospitals, where the Eid Al Fitr break has also been suspended for medical and nursing staffs.

Shouka added that North Sinai’s hospitals are well equipped to treat the wounded and that medical staff there are working around the clock at Arish General. He also noted that all departments are open and ready to receive and treat cases.

Another official, Mossaad Zayed, the head of the internal medicine department at the Sheikh Zowayed Central Hospital, said the hospital would be open and ready to receive and treat cases.

Also ready to handle cases coming from Gaza is the North Sinai ambulance department, which has stationed vehicles across the cities of Rafah, Sheikh Zowayed, Beer El Abd and Arish to transport severe cases to other governorates and set up a broader healthcare emergency response network.

This come following assertions from North Sinai governor Abdul Fadeel Shousha that his city’s healthcare system would be fully equipped to receive and treat wounded Gazans.

Hostilities broke out between Israel and Hamas and other Islamist militant groups following unrest in Jerusalem over the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

The deadly exchange of fire, which erupted on Monday after militants in Gaza began firing rockets into Israel and the occupied territories, has claimed the lives of at least 56 Palestinians, including 14 children, according to The Independent, and at least six Israelis, according to BBC.

