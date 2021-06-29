Egyptian Parliament Approves Law Enabling Dismissal of Muslim Brotherhood Public Servants

Egypt’s House of Representatives approved a new draft law that facilitates the dismissal of government employees with links to the Muslim Brotherhood on Monday 28 June.

The proposal, which was initially an amendment to the Non-Disciplinary Dismissal of Civil Servants Law (10/1973), was drafted and submitted by the MP Ali Badr, state media reported.

According to the Chair of the Legislative and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Ibrahim El-Heneidi, this new amendment further protects Egypt’s national security from any possible infiltration by members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The draft law applies to employees working at government ministries, local council units, public sector companies, public organizations, and other governmental authorities.

Under the draft law, there are two conditions that must be met for an employee to be dismissed. The first is that the employee violates their ‘core responsibilities’ in a way that results in ‘harm’ to the ‘resources of the state and/or its economic interests may be dismissed. The second is if there is solid evidence that shows the employee belongs to a terrorist organization (such as the Muslim Brotherhood, which is deemed a terrorist organization in Egypt) or if the evidence shows they are otherwise a danger to the ‘national security of Egypt.

However, according to the Parliamentary speaker Hanafi Gabali, the draft law will guarantee the right of the employee to appeal against the decision of their dismissal before an administrative court. Additionally, in case of dismissal, an employee will not be stripped from their pensions nor their financial compensations, Ahram Online reported.

The draft law comes after Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir told members of parliament in April that the Railway Authority had at least 162 known Muslim Brotherhood ‘affiliated’ employees. The Minister argued that the employees had repeatedly undermined the Railway Authority’s work based on their affiliation and that the law should change to allow government authorities to dismiss “forces of darkness and evil”.

Al-Wazir had also called for changes in Egypt’s Civil Service Law to allow the Railway Authority to fire employees who abuse drugs or otherwise undermine the country’s plans to modernize and develop its railway network.

Al-Wazir’s statements came after 40 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate train accidents in March.

