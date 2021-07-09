Former Egyptian First Lady Jehan Sadat Dies Aged 88

Former Egyptian First Lady Jehan Sadat, wife of former president Anwar Sadat, has died aged 88, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency on Friday.

The former first lady was in hospital for two weeks due to her deteriorating health condition, and was then later admitted to intensive care.

“With great sadness and sorrow, Egypt mourns Jehan El Sadat, wife of late President Anwar Mohamed El Sadat, the hero of peace and war,” Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Rady said on Friday.

He added that she supported her husband throughout the historic victory of the October War in 1973, which is regarded as a milestone in Egypt’s history.

To honor her work and achievements, the statement noted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree to award former first lady Jehan El-Sadat the Order of Perfection, and that the Axis of Paradise will be named after her.

Jehan Sadat became First Lady in 1970, and played a key role as a human rights activist to reform Egypt’s civil laws and advance women and children’s rights, such as alimony and custody of children in the event of divorce.

As an activist, she is the founder of the Arab-African Women’s League, and played a significant role in the formation of the Egyptian Society for Cancer Patients, the Egyptian Blood Bank, and SOS Children’s Villages in Egypt, which is an organization that assists orphans to find a new home in a family environment.

