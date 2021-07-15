News

Egyptian Dentist Bassem Samir Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Men

On Thursday, July 15, an Egyptian criminal court sentenced famous dentist Dr Bassem Samir to 16 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting four men.

The case came to light after Egyptian actor Abbas Abo El Hassan came forward with his own story of being assaulted by Samir in July 2020. However, the post was later removed by Facebook after being shared by thousands of followers. A month later, creative director Tameem Youness followed with his incident in a public video in August 2020.

Both Abu El Hassan and Youness later submitted an official report to the Public Prosecution and Attorney General against Samir.

In February 2021, the Egyptian Public Prosecution released a statement ordering Samir to stand trial for indecent assault of four men.

Speak Up, one of the most popular social media pages campaigning against sexual harassment in Egypt, is currently urging the Egypt’s Doctors Syndicate to expel him.

Samir is one of the most popular dentists across the country. His clinic is well-known to most Egyptian celebrities and fellow dentists, and there used to be huge billboards advertising his clinic on Cairo’s streets.

Egypt Reports Lowest COVID-19 Daily Death Count Since Start of Pandemic

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

