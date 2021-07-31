Egypt’s Misses Out on Football Tokyo 2020 Semifinals after Brazil Defeat

Egypt’s U23 football team has missed out on securing a spot in the semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Brazil managed to score a solitary goal just before half-time, which was enough to take the Brazilians to the next stage, much to the disappointment of the Egyptian players.

The first goal was scored at the end of the first half in the 37th minute by 22-year-old Matheus Cunha.

The momentum of the match slowed down in the 31st minute of the second half and Brazilian attacks remained consistent throughout, with Egyptian goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy making key saves. Shenawy had been instrumental to the Pharaohs throughout the Olympic Games and his performance did not falter during the match with Brazil despite the Egyptians conceding one goal.

Prior to the quarterfinals, Egypt had finished second in its group, after defeating Australia, drawing with Spain, and losing to Argentina.

