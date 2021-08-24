News

Egypt Evacuates 43 Egyptians from Afghanistan

mm
Egypt Evacuates 43 Egyptians from Afghanistan

Photo via Dar Al Maaref

More than 40 Egyptians safely returned to Cairo from Afghanistan late Monday 22 August on a military aircraft, following directives by Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. The delegation included Egyptian community members, clerics from Al Azhar, and staff from the Egyptian Embassy in Afghanistan.

Videos streamed live by state-run media showed many returnees holding the Egyptian flag, as they were welcomed by health and military officials.

The Taliban, a militant group that ran Afghanistan in the late 1990s, recently regained control over the country by capturing major cities. Since then, civilians have been striving to flee the country.

Last week, thousands of Afghans rushed to the airport and desperately clung to a United States military jet as it took off, causing numerous casualties.

Since Kabul fell to Taliban’s control, the United States of America has been in control of Kabul airport. Most countries have closed their embassies and a number of countries have taken steps to evacuate their citizens.

Fearing over a deteriorating human rights situation, or repeated violence against Afghan women, the international community is campaigning to support the Afghan people by supporting female journalists, volunteering to help refugees, and donating to respectable organizations.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt to Distribute Locally Produced COVID-19 Vaccine This Week
14 Births Every Second: Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt to Distribute Locally Produced COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

Egyptian Streets24 August 2021
Read More

14 Births Every Second: Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Mona Abdou23 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Startup Swvl to Enter Europe’s Market via Shotl Acquisition

Egyptian Streets19 August 2021
Read More

A First in Decades: No Full Marks and Low GPAs in Thanaweya Amma Results

Marina Makary18 August 2021
Read More

President Sisi Honours Egyptian Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Egyptian Streets17 August 2021
Read More

Egypt to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Public Institutions, Vaccinate 800K Daily

Mona Bassel17 August 2021
Read More

WTTC: Egypt’s Daily Economy Loss Over EGP 31 Million Due to UK ‘Red List’ Status

Marina Makary16 August 2021
Read More

Egypt Prepares Urgent Medical Aid to Lebanon After Fuel Tank Explosion

Egyptian Streets15 August 2021
Read More