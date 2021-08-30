Black Eyed Peas to Perform in Egypt Next October

American pop group Black Eyed Peas will be performing in Egypt for the first time ever on 2 October 2021. Set to take place by the pyramids of Giza, the concert is organized by events company Venture Lifestyle, which previously organized Jennifer Lopez’s first Egypt debut in the North Coast in 2019.

Tickets to the concert are sold via Ticket Egypt, with early bird offers currently available for all three tiers: Regular (EGP 800), Golden Circle (EGP 1,500), and VIP (EGP 2,500).

The musical group rose to fame in the early 2000s with American singer-songwriter Fergie as their frontwoman. She left the group in 2017 to pursue her solo career, and the group welcomed Filipino singer-songwriter J. Rey Soul in 2020. The most famous member of the group is American rapper will.i.am, who is best known for his solo hits, including 2013 hit song Scream & Shout with pop sensation Britney Spears.

Many musical artists have performed by the pyramids over the years, including American rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2019, Colombian singer Shakira in 2007, German rock group Scorpions in 2005, and American singer Frank Sinatra in 1979.

