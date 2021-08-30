Male Glow: Egyptian Skincare Platform Ending Gender Stereotypes

“I’m 100 percent sure that I’m going to get criticized but I don’t really care,” says Khaled, a 21-year-old Egyptian medical student, about his newly-launched skincare blog on Instagram. Stemming from his passion for skincare and the science behind it, ‘Male glow’ aims to normalize men’s interest in skincare and skincare products.

In the Arab world, skincare and makeup are usually seen as exclusively feminine. Though there have always been male hairdressers who are not only accepted but even celebrated more than women doing the same job, in the case of skincare and makeup, it is often looked down upon.

“I am here to tell the community that the skincare world isn’t gender-based nor age-based, it is for everyone,” says Khaled, whose medical background helps him in his content creation.

Upon reapplying his lip balm or sunscreen in public, the 21-year-old would receive “creepy looks” from strangers. Khaled felt he could help fellow men struggling with the same scenario, to eventually normalize men’s interest in skincare and skincare products.

“People are being so judgemental and that is why I thought I needed to start this account,” he adds.

‘The Skincare Guy’ as he calls himself on Instagram, has not revealed himself to his followers yet as he believes he is not ready for that step yet. However, he has started posting diverse content, from advice about Sun Protection Factor (SPF) to moisturizers, as well as general tips on maintaining healthy skin.

Khaled voices his concern about skincare bloggers constantly addressing their followers as if they are all women, “exempting men from the equation”. Through his platform, he aims to help other men who are passionate and interested, since he believes there are many of them.

Men’s skincare is slowly becoming more common, and as a result, society is becoming more accepting of it. Egyptian content creator Shehata Junior recently created a video entitled “8 reasons why I do skincare”. The video, which included snippets of fellow male content creators also taking care of their skin, went viral.

“You 100 percent have the right to put whatever you want on your skin and feel comfortable with your body as much as you want,” Khaled stresses confidently.

