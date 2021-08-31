News

Egyptian Police Return Kidnapped Boy Within 24 Hours

mm
Egyptian Police Return Kidnapped Boy Within 24 Hours

Ziad’s father and mother upon his return
Photo source: MOI video on Facebook

Egyptian security forces announced returning a young boy to his family within 24 hours of his kidnap. After a video of the boy getting kidnapped in El Mahalla El Kubra in Egypt’s Gharbia governorate went viral on Monday August 30, Egyptian security forces announced arresting the kidnappers and returning Ziad home safely.

The video, which was captured on a surveillance camera, showed two masked men taking the child and forcing him into a car, while his mother attempted to stop them by trying to catch the car but fell on the road. The viral incident sparked outrage among Egyptian public opinion, with many parents expressing sympathy with Ziad’s parents.

In a statement on its official social media channels, Egypt’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) stated that three men in a car kidnapped the young boy who was with his mother next to their residence. Using advanced technology, tracing the movement of the kidnappers, and speaking to witnesses, the police discovered that the car they used was a stolen car, and hid the boy at a house in one of the agricultural areas in El Mahalla El Kubra.

Investigations also revealed that the kidnappers admitted that they knew the boy’s father’s occupation and assumed he was wealthy, which prompted them to kidnap the child to demand a ransom.

The MOI released a video showing footage of the arrest and stressing the importance of the safety of Egyptians.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Drops Charges Against Human Rights Groups, Releases Activists and YouTube Star

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Drops Charges Against Human Rights Groups, Releases Activists and YouTube Star

Egyptian Streets31 August 2021
Read More

Egypt to Distribute Locally Produced COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

Egyptian Streets24 August 2021
Read More

Egypt Evacuates 43 Egyptians from Afghanistan

Marina Makary24 August 2021
Read More

14 Births Every Second: Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Mona Abdou23 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Startup Swvl to Enter Europe’s Market via Shotl Acquisition

Egyptian Streets19 August 2021
Read More

A First in Decades: No Full Marks and Low GPAs in Thanaweya Amma Results

Marina Makary18 August 2021
Read More

President Sisi Honours Egyptian Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Egyptian Streets17 August 2021
Read More

Egypt to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Public Institutions, Vaccinate 800K Daily

Mona Bassel17 August 2021
Read More