COVID-19 Cases Rise as Egypt Prepares to Enter Fourth Wave

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced that 318 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday evening in addition to 11 cases of death, bringing the total number of cases to 289,353.

The Ministry also added that 651 patients have been discharged from hospitals and have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 240,976.

The number of cases have been rising recently as Egypt enters a likely fourth wave of infections. Since the beginning of August, Egypt recorded only 49 COVID-19 cases, rising to more than 300 cases in just a few weeks. Minister Hala Zayed noted in late August that a significant increase is expected in late September, and that it is important for vaccinations to be intensified in the coming period.

According to Reuters data, Egypt has administered at least 9,391,465 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 4.7% of the country’s population.

In light of the fourth wave, the Cairo Metro Authority issued warnings on Monday for passengers to abide by the precautionary measures against COVID-19, as Egypt enters a fourth wave. Passengers who fail to wear a face mask while accessing the metro will be subject to an immediate fine of LE50.

Egypt’s government has eased COVID-19 restrictions since May, as most venues and restaurants are allowed to stay open from 7am-11pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.