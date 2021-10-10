Egypt’s Big Ramy Wins Mr. Olympia Title for Second Year in a Row

Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, also known as “Big Ramy”, has won the Mr. Olympia Championship 2021, retaining his title for the second year in a row.

Nineteen athletes went head to head for the Mr. Olympia title, but only Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Hunter Labrada, and Haddi Choopan were considered as the front runners for the 2021 title.

Joe Wieder’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend took place in Orlando, Florida in the United States, and featured 11 divisions with a USD 1.6 million on the line. In total, Big Ramy took home USD 400,000 in cash.

In December 2020, Big Ramy became the first Egyptian and first non-American to be crowned Mr. Olympia at the international bodybuilding competition held annually by the International Federation of BodyBuilding (IFBB).

Born in Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt in 1984, Big Ramy started his professional career in Kuwait in 2010. He has won a number of international bodybuilding competitions in the past, and had previously finished second in the Mr. Olympia competition in 2017.

