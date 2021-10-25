Travel

Escape the Big City: 5 Camps to Visit in South Sinai

mm
Escape the Big City: 5 Camps to Visit in South Sinai

Dahab, South Sinai, Egypt.
Photo: CNN

As the summer season comes to an end, the North Coast is officially considered off-season and stops receiving the large flocks of visitors usually seen during the hotter months.

South Sinai, on the other hand, is visited throughout the entire year, particularly when the weather is moderate, such as fall or spring. One of the many charms this governorate possesses is its unique accommodation options; instead of grand hotels or rented chalets, you can experience a simpler type of accommodation more in tune with nature by staying at a camp.

Basata Eco-Lodge, Nuweiba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basata Eco-Lodge (@basata_ecolodge)

Founded in 1986, Basata Eco-Lodge is one of the oldest camps in the area. Founded by an Egyptian engineer, the camp is a major ecotourism destination due to its focus on sustainability and responsible tourism.

For details and rates, visit the Basata Eco-Lodge website here.

Sunrise Camp, Dahab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunrise Camp dahab (@sunrisedahabcamp)

Located right next to Dahab’s famous beachside walkway, which comprises an abundance of cafes and restaurants, Sunrise Camp is known for its relaxing and quiet atmosphere, which is a major advantage during the public holidays when Dahab gets crowded.

For more details and rates, visit the Sunrise Camp Facebook page here.

Dayra Camp, Nuweiba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dayra (@dayra.camp)

Known for its multitude of music events and art workshops throughout the year, Dayra Camp offers visitors a culturally-rich experience and a space that fosters art and creativity.

For more details and rates, visit the Dayra Camp Facebook page here.

Elrayga Camp, Dahab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ElRayga Camp🇪🇬 (@elrayga.camp)

Only 400 meters away from Dahab beach, Elrayga Camp offers visitors a variety of fun activities and adventures, including hiking trips, trips to nearby swimming spots and barbecue events.

For more details and rates, visit the Elrayga Camp Facebook page here.

Maagana Camp, Nuweiba

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaaganaCamp (@maaganacamp)

Established in the late 90s, Maagana Camp is a longstanding camp known for its strategic beach location, which is why it tends to attract a lot of snorkeling enthusiasts curious to see what lies underneath the surface of the turquoise waters. The camp is also known to host yoga and movement retreats.

For more details and rates, visit the Maagana Camp Facebook page here.

Inside the World’s Most Therapeutic City: Egypt’s Umm Al Huwaytat

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Travel
mm

A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

Related Items

More in Travel

Inside the World’s Most Therapeutic City: Egypt’s Umm Al Huwaytat

Mirna Abdulaal18 October 2021
Read More

First Official EgyptAir Flight Touches Down in Tel Aviv

Mona Abdou4 October 2021
Read More

Touring Egypt Like a Local: 6 Hidden Gems

Marina Makary27 September 2021
Read More

Our Week in Zanzibar: Why Egyptians Are Right to Love it

Amina Zaineldine25 September 2021
Read More

Take Egypt Home With These 5 Unique Souvenirs

Mona Bassel23 September 2021
Read More

Mahmeyat: The Essential and Underrated

Mona Abdou29 August 2021
Read More

The Original Hawowshi: Bringing Egyptian Cuisine to the Los Angeles Palate

Mona Bassel25 August 2021
Read More

What Makes the New National Museum of Egyptian Civilization Special: Exclusive Interview

Marina Makary and Mona Bassel22 August 2021
Read More