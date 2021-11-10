Egypt To Issue Smart Unified Card For All Modes of Transport

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir conducted a trial to use the first unified smart card to ride all forms of transportation in Egypt on Sunday, 7 November. The card contributes to the development and modernization of Egypt’s railway, subway, and transportation system.

The trial came alongside Al-Sisi’s inauguration of the 4th Smart Transport, Logistics, Traffic Fair and Forum, TransMEA 2021, which launched on Sunday under the slogan “The Road to 2030”. The forum is organized in cooperation with Egypt’s Ministry of Transport.

Al-Sisi reviewed the smart transportation system in the Ministry of Transportation’s current plan, and highlighted that the new smart unified card will be used at the r​​ailway, metro, as well as other projects that are currently being implemented.

Held under the patronage of Al-Sisi, TransMEA is an opportunity to discuss the latest experiences and technologies and the future of sustainable environmentally friendly transportation.

Millions of Egyptians use different types of public transport to commute daily.

