News

Egypt To Issue Smart Unified Card For All Modes of Transport

mm
Egypt To Issue Smart Unified Card For All Modes of Transport

Photo via Al Ahram

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir conducted a trial to use the first unified smart card to ride all forms of transportation in Egypt on Sunday, 7 November. The card contributes to the development and modernization of Egypt’s railway, subway, and transportation system.

The trial came alongside Al-Sisi’s inauguration of the 4th Smart Transport, Logistics, Traffic Fair and Forum, TransMEA 2021, which launched on Sunday under the slogan “The Road to 2030”. The forum is organized in cooperation with Egypt’s Ministry of Transport.

Al-Sisi reviewed the smart transportation system in the Ministry of Transportation’s current plan, and highlighted that the new smart unified card will be used at the r​​ailway, metro, as well as other projects that are currently being implemented.

Al-Sisi at TransMEA
Photo via Facebook

Held under the patronage of Al-Sisi, TransMEA is an opportunity to discuss the latest experiences and technologies and the future of sustainable environmentally friendly transportation.

Millions of Egyptians use different types of public transport to commute daily.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

International Aluminuim Institute Develops 1.5 Degree Decarbonization Scenario

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

International Aluminuim Institute Develops 1.5 Degree Decarbonization Scenario

Egyptian Streets10 November 2021
Read More

Michael Fahmy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Underage Coptic Girls

Egyptian Streets10 November 2021
Read More

Two Egyptian Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for North Coast Gang Rape

Egyptian Streets9 November 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know About the Egypt Health Passport App

Amina Zaineldine6 November 2021
Read More

Luxor Welcomes First Flight From London After Two-Year Hiatus

Marina Makary3 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Calls for International Community to Support Africa’s Climate Action at COP26 Conference

Egyptian Streets3 November 2021
Read More

President Sisi Terminates Egypt’s State of Emergency After 4 Years

Nadine Khaled25 October 2021
Read More

What is Happening in Sudan?

Egyptian Streets25 October 2021
Read More