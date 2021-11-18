Your Chance to Own a Unique Signed Mo Salah Shirt for Charity

How would you like to own a shirt worn and signed by Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah? If you place your bid on MatchWornShirts today, you might just get the chance.

MatchWornShirts, whose mission is to become the largest global fan engagement and fundraising platform, giving fans all over the world the opportunity to get closer to their heroes than ever before, is currently auctioning a unique shirt that had been worn by Mo Salah earlier this year.

To football fans around the world, other memorabilia pale in comparison to an item as personal as a jersey a player has worn on the pitch. This particular signed shirt was on Salah’s back as he assisted Liverpool FC’s captain Jordan Henderson in scoring against Brighton Hove Albion a mere four minutes after kickoff.

But MatchWornShirts do more than offer what’s evident from their name: over 80 percent of the proceeds that come from the winning bid will go to charity. Over the past four years, they have worked with hundreds of charities supporting causes from football player-created foundations to cancer research to relief from natural disasters.

“We believe that top sport is inextricably linked with society,” MatchWornShirts explain on their website. “That’s why the vast majority of the proceeds of each shirt will be donated to club-designated charities focused on promoting and facilitating sports and health.”

Apart from the Egyptian King, they have auctioned off shirts from hundreds of players, among them German midfielder and star of clubs such as Arsenal and Real Madrid, Mesut Özil, and are currently offering a shirt worn by Portugal and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah, considered by many to currently be the world’s best footballer, is on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, football’s highest individual accolade. He also recently celebrated scoring 100 goals in the English Premier League, and soon after broke the record for the highest African scorer in the league’s history.

If you want to be the lucky winner, make sure to visit MarchWornShirts’ website soon, as the bidding ends on 21 November.

This article is sponsored.

