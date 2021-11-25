News

Egypt’s President Visits West Aswan to Follow Up on Relief Efforts

Photo: Ahram Online

Following the flash floods that hit Aswan in mid-November, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited west Aswan on Thursday to follow up on relief efforts made by the Decent Life initiative, according to Ahram Online.

The relief efforts include medical aid, food aid, and the preparation of 500 homes where residents of damaged villages can relocate. Efforts also include renovating the destroyed homes.

The flash floods, which included thunderstorms, strong winds, and snowfall, had disturbed scorpions out of their burrows, causing more than 500 people to get stung and require antivenom treatment. Three soldiers got electrocuted and died during the flooding.

The unexpected weather conditions had also resulted in power supply stations going out of service, in addition to the collapse of several homes.

The Decent Life Initiative, a presidential initiative established by El Sisi in January 2019, strives to provide vulnerable groups with aid, including medical services, and to develop the poorest villages in Egypt.

News
A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

