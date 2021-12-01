Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

On Tuesday, 1 December Canada announced banning travelers arriving from Egypt, Nigeria, and Malawi, over fears of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Canada previously banned entry to travelers from Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe last Friday. Two days later, on Sunday, Canada confirmed detecting its first cases of the new Omicron strain.

Canadian nationals and permanent residents who have been in these ten countries, even those who are fully vaccinated, must be tested before entering Canada, and will face more testing and quarantine measures upon their arrival.

This comes following the Egyptian Ministry of Health’s announcement that no cases of the new variant were detected in Egypt so far, and that the country is taking “quick preventive measures”.

“Foreign nationals who have transited or stayed in these 10 countries cannot enter Canada if they have been in those countries in the last two weeks,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s Health Minister, in a press conference.

