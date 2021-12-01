News

Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

mm
Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

Photo via Bloomberg

On Tuesday, 1 December Canada announced banning travelers arriving from Egypt, Nigeria, and Malawi, over fears of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Canada previously banned entry to travelers from Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe last Friday. Two days later, on Sunday, Canada confirmed detecting its first cases of the new Omicron strain.

Canadian nationals and permanent residents who have been in these ten countries, even those who are fully vaccinated, must be tested before entering Canada, and will face more testing and quarantine measures upon their arrival.

This comes following the Egyptian Ministry of Health’s announcement that no cases of the new variant were detected in Egypt so far, and that the country is taking “quick preventive measures”.

“Foreign nationals who have transited or stayed in these 10 countries cannot enter Canada if they have been in those countries in the last two weeks,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s Health Minister, in a press conference.

‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d'Or 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d’Or 2021

Egyptian Streets30 November 2021
Read More

Egyptians Ages 12 to 15 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination

Amina Zaineldine29 November 2021
Read More

Egypt Bans Flights from Seven African Countries Over New COVID-19 Variant

Egyptian Streets27 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s President Visits West Aswan to Follow Up on Relief Efforts

Mona Bassel25 November 2021
Read More

Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably Passed Away Aged 86

Nadine Khaled22 November 2021
Read More

Registration for Egypt’s World Youth Forum 2022 Now Open

Egyptian Streets21 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Landmark ‘RiseUp Summit 2021’ Coming to the Pyramids

Marina Makary21 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’ to be Unveiled in ‘Spectacular’ Ceremony

Mona Abdou21 November 2021
Read More