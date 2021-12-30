21 Photos That Defined Egypt in 2021

Every year, the Egyptian Streets team looks back at the year through photos. This year began with a flicker of hope that the pandemic will slowly come to an end, but it ended with more uncertainty. We cannot quite predict what could happen in 2022, but there’s a collective sentiment that despite anything, there will always be a story to remember, to keep, and to share.
Below are a collection of stories in 2021 we shared:
Nursing staff at a COVID-19 isolation hospital in Cairo having iftar and breaking their fast during Ramadan
An Egyptian family watching the historic Pharaohs’ Golden Parade cross Malek El Saleh bridge in Cairo
Named as the ‘Hero of the Orchestra’, Radwa El-Behery stole the show at the Golden Parade
Um Mario, the star in “Feathers” the film that won the Grand Prize at Critics’ Week in Cannes
Iconic Egyptian actress Soheir El-Bably passes away – her role as Mrs. Effat remains forever in our hearts
For the first time in years, Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, visited Egypt
Speaking of royals, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah pictured alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton
A feel-good story: young Egyptians praised for their heroic rescue from fire in Damanhour
“Forever Is Now”: Egypt’s first contemporary art exhibition at Giza Pyramids
Capturing the world’s attention: Egyptian table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou’s photo inspired the world for his grit and determination
Our gold star: Feryal Abdelaziz wins Egypt’s first gold since 2004 and the first gold won by an Egyptian woman
Two cherished icons leave us: Samir Ghanem and Dalal Abdel Aziz
Egyptian student and researcher Patrick Zaki reunites with his family and friends after nearly two years in jail
