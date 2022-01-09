Egyptian Media CEO Detained for ‘Assaulting Orphan Girls’

Egyptian media and business CEO Mohamed Al-Amin was detained on Friday, 7 January, after being accused of human trafficking and assaulting underage girls at an orphanage he owns in Upper Egypt.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution released a statement on Saturday, 8 January, stating that it had decided to arrest Al-Amin, the owner and founder of television network CBC Egypt, after receiving various evidence, including statements from victims.

However, investigations are still underway and more girls are yet to give their testimonies, according to the Prosecution’s statement.

The Prosecution added that it had received a report from the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) on 10 December 2021 about a post on social media referring to sexual assault of underage girls in Beni Suef.

The Public Prosecution also requested the Department of Human Trafficking and Irregular Immigration to conduct investigations to reveal more details.

