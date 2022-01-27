Cairo Opera House to Broadcast US Metropolitan Opera Performances

Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Ines Abdel Dayem, announced the streaming of US Metropolitan Opera shows at the Cairo Opera House.

The decision to resume the shows was taken to foster the prevalence of artistic and cultural performances in Egypt; it was taken in the hopes of broadening the horizons of creative communications with various countries around the world.

Minister Abdel Dayem stated that Egypt was the first country in the whole region to resume direct broadcasting in 2022. The decision to previously halt the performance was due to the global pandemic. The program will begin next Saturday, 29 January, broadcasting Verdi’s Rigoletto.

Previously, the MET’s Opera shows were streamed at both the Cairo Opera House as well as the American University in Cairo.

It also includes another five performances: L’Arianna by Monteverdi on March 12, Don Carlos by Verdi on March 26, Lucia di Lammermoor by Donizetti on May 11, Turandot by Puccini May 21, and Hamlet by Brett Dean June 4.

