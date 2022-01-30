News

Egypt Leaps to AFCON 2022 Semi-Finals After 2-1 Win Against Morocco

mm
Egypt Leaps to AFCON 2022 Semi-Finals After 2-1 Win Against Morocco

Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet celebrating Trezeguet’s winning goal for Egypt against Morocco. Photo credit: AFP.

Two of Egypt’s top players, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, led Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals with a goal apiece against the Moroccan National Team.

Despite an early goal from Morocco, Liverpool forward Salah pulled Egypt even in the second half of the original time. Not long into the first half of the extra-time, Aston Villa’s Trezeguet scored Egypt’s second goal with an outstanding assist from Salah.

Egypt’s luck with goalkeepers throughout the tournament has been patchy: much like the team’s first goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy was substituted towards the end of the original time of Egypt’s last game against Ivory Coast due to injury, second goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal had the same unfortunate experience during the game against Morocco, leaving the task to 22-year-old Mohamed Sobhy.

However Sobhy held his own, as did the rest of the team throughout this match, dominating and playing dangerously until the final minutes.

Egypt’s upcoming match will be against tournament hosts Cameroon, who won against Gambia to reach the final four. Egyptian fans hope that despite the multiple injuries between goalkeepers and defenders, the national team manages to hold its own and snag its eighth AFCON title.

Cairo Opera House to Broadcast US Metropolitan Opera Performances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets. Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Cairo Opera House to Broadcast US Metropolitan Opera Performances

Farah Rafik27 January 2022
Read More

Egypt Beats Ivory Coast to a Place in AFCON 2022 Quarter Finals

Amina Zaineldine26 January 2022
Read More

Australian-Egyptian Daniel Nour Named Young Australian of the Year

Farah Rafik26 January 2022
Read More

Perusing Books Amidst a Pandemic: the Cairo Book Fair to Offer Vaccinations for Attendees

Mariam Zakzouk25 January 2022
Read More

Surge in Egyptian Expat Remittances Offer Signs of Economic Stability

Ibrahim Abdou24 January 2022
Read More

‘We’ve Been Strategic Partners for the Last 40 Years’: Interview with US Ambassador to Egypt

Marina Makary23 January 2022
Read More

President Sisi Orders Bonuses for Teachers, Medical Interns and Public Sector Employees

Egyptian Streets19 January 2022
Read More

Israeli Forces Demolish the Salhiya Family Home in Sheikh Jarrah

Fadila Khaled19 January 2022
Read More