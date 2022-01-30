Egypt Leaps to AFCON 2022 Semi-Finals After 2-1 Win Against Morocco

Two of Egypt’s top players, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, led Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals with a goal apiece against the Moroccan National Team.

Despite an early goal from Morocco, Liverpool forward Salah pulled Egypt even in the second half of the original time. Not long into the first half of the extra-time, Aston Villa’s Trezeguet scored Egypt’s second goal with an outstanding assist from Salah.

Egypt’s luck with goalkeepers throughout the tournament has been patchy: much like the team’s first goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy was substituted towards the end of the original time of Egypt’s last game against Ivory Coast due to injury, second goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal had the same unfortunate experience during the game against Morocco, leaving the task to 22-year-old Mohamed Sobhy.

However Sobhy held his own, as did the rest of the team throughout this match, dominating and playing dangerously until the final minutes.

Egypt’s upcoming match will be against tournament hosts Cameroon, who won against Gambia to reach the final four. Egyptian fans hope that despite the multiple injuries between goalkeepers and defenders, the national team manages to hold its own and snag its eighth AFCON title.

