News

Abou Gabal Saves Clinch Egypt’s Place in AFCON 2022 Final

mm
Abou Gabal Saves Clinch Egypt’s Place in AFCON 2022 Final

After a tense 120 minutes of play without goals, two stellar penalty shootout saves from Egypt’s second goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal, clinch Egypt’s place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Final against Senegal.

Playing a cautious, defensive match virtually from kickoff, the Egyptian National Team held its own against Cameroon despite their attempts to dominate and the long duration of the game.

Gambian referee Bakary Gassama was roundly criticised on social media for his his calls and behaviour. Gassama engaged in multiple verbal altercations with Egyptian players and management, ultimately resulting in him sending Egypt manager Carlos Quieroz off and giving assistant manager Wael Gomaa a yellow card.

Cameroon will contest third place against Burkina Faso on 5 February, and Egypt will meet Senegal to bid for its eighth AFCON title on 6 February, setting up a showdown for the teams’ top stars and Liverpool F.C. teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Egypt Leaps to AFCON 2022 Semi-Finals After 2-1 Win Against Morocco

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets. Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Leaps to AFCON 2022 Semi-Finals After 2-1 Win Against Morocco

Amina Zaineldine30 January 2022
Read More

Cairo Opera House to Broadcast US Metropolitan Opera Performances

Farah Rafik27 January 2022
Read More

Egypt Beats Ivory Coast to a Place in AFCON 2022 Quarter Finals

Amina Zaineldine26 January 2022
Read More

Australian-Egyptian Daniel Nour Named Young Australian of the Year

Farah Rafik26 January 2022
Read More

Perusing Books Amidst a Pandemic: the Cairo Book Fair to Offer Vaccinations for Attendees

Mariam Zakzouk25 January 2022
Read More

Surge in Egyptian Expat Remittances Offer Signs of Economic Stability

Ibrahim Abdou24 January 2022
Read More

‘We’ve Been Strategic Partners for the Last 40 Years’: Interview with US Ambassador to Egypt

Marina Makary23 January 2022
Read More

President Sisi Orders Bonuses for Teachers, Medical Interns and Public Sector Employees

Egyptian Streets19 January 2022
Read More