News

Wheat Farmers Required to Supply Percentage of Yields to Local Authorities

mm
Wheat Farmers Required to Supply Percentage of Yields to Local Authorities

A farmer tends to a wheat farm in the El-Dakahlia Governorate, north of Cairo. Photo Credit | Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade issued a new government decree which aims to regulate the trade and sale of locally sourced wheat supplies.

Ali Al-Moselhi, the Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, has decided that strict regulations on the trade of local wheat supplies is required in order to shore the country’s strategic reserves of the grain.

The decree stipulates that all registered wheat farmers are obligated to supply approximately 60 percent of yields per feddan to local authorities. Those include the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage (EHCSS), the General Company for Silos and Storage, the mill companies affiliated to the Holding Company for Food Industries, and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt.

Additionally, the decree also prohibits the sale of local wheat supplies to non-governmental bodies, except after obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade. This permit must include the approval of the quantities, verify purpose of purchase and indicate storage places.

According to Al-Moselhi, any “persons who participate in the sale of wheat are jointly liable, whether they were sellers, buyers, intermediaries or financiers, and in all cases. The violation shall be confiscated, and the means of transport or traction used in transporting it shall be seized and confiscated.”

Egypt relies heavily on the supply of Ukrainian wheat, approximately 80 percent of supplies originate from Russia or Ukraine. However, due to the on-going war in Ukraine, Egypt is attempting to diversify wheat imports, as well as secure and strengthen local supplies.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian government announced a ban on the export of wheat, fava beans, lentils, pasta, and all kinds of flour for the next three months in a bid to shore existing supplies, and address growing concerns about food security.

However, the Egyptian Cabinet of Ministers continues to reassure citizens about the supply and prices of wheat amid the crisis in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was adamant that government wheat reserves are enough to last until the end of 2022.

Egypt Announces Price Controls on Unsubsidised Bread to Combat Price Increases

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Announces Price Controls on Unsubsidised Bread to Combat Price Increases

Farah Rafik18 March 2022
Read More

UK Lifts Travel Restrictions to Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum

Shereif Barakat18 March 2022
Read More

Ministry of Health Launches Digital Platform for Mental Health Services and Addiction in Egypt

Farah Rafik17 March 2022
Read More

Washington Plans to Fulfil Egypt’s Quest for F-15 Fighters

Ibrahim Abdou16 March 2022
Read More

Egyptian Red Crescent Establishes Relief Center at Romania-Ukraine Border

Shereif Barakat15 March 2022
Read More

Egyptian Squash Champ Challenges Western Media to Remember Palestine Alongside Ukraine

Shereif Barakat14 March 2022
Read More

Anissa Hassouna Passes Away Aged 69 After Long Battle With Cancer

Shereif Barakat13 March 2022
Read More

Egypt Announces the End of Daily Reporting on COVID-19 Statistics

Ibrahim Abdou12 March 2022
Read More