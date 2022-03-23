8 Arab Shows to Watch in Ramadan 2022

The Arab world has taken the entertainment industry by storm with some of the biggest shows and programs during the last couple of years. From television drama, to comedy shows, and pop culture programs, Arab entertainment has been on the rise.

For the contemporary Arab audience in the United States who have shown great admiration for Arab shows and programs during the holy month of Ramadan

The Arab audience in the US can now watch Shahid VIP’s library through the Sling app.

Here are 8 of the most anticipated Arab shows and programs in Ramadan 2022, all which will also be available to US-based audiences.

Min, Ella

A drama series straight out of Lebanon, Min, Ella ( From, To ) follows the story of a man who loses everything in his life until a life-changing event occurs.

The series features a diverse cast including Kosai Khauli, Valerie Abu Chacra, Ehab Shaaban, and many more. It is directed by Magdy Al Samiry, and written by Bilal Shhadat and Farah Shia

Beirut 303

A sudden and mysterious incident takes place in the series Beirut 303, where conflict ensues and reveals secrets from the past and present.

Directed by the Lebanese director Elie Samaan, the cast includes Jerry Ghazal, Giana Eid, Motasem Al-Nahar, and many more.

Lel Mawt 2



The Lebanese series, Lel Mawt (To Death), is back for its second season as it follows stories of love and lust. The story picks up with an emergence of new characters as events escalate between the main characters of Lel Mawt season 1.

Directed by Phillip Asmar, the series features star Maguy Bou Ghosn, alongside Daniella Rahme , Mohammed Al Ahmad, Ahmad Al Zein, and Randa Kaadi.

Haret el Qubba 2

Syrian series Haret El Qubba (Qubba’s Lane) is back with its second season this year. The series follows the historical journey through the period of Ottoman rule of the Levant in the 19th century, where poverty, hunger, and homelesnsess are prevelant.

The series, directed by Syrian director Rasha Sharbatji and written by Osama Kokesh, features a magnificent cast including Abbas Al Nouri, Sulafa Memar, Khaled Al Keesh, and Nadine Tahseen Beck.

Al Asouf 3

A Saudi creation, Al Asouf 3 (The Storm) is centered around the 1970s era, where social issues that emerge within the Saudi society turns a family’s life upside down.

The series, directed by Muthanna Sobh and written by Abdel Rahman El Wably, features the renowned Saudi actor Nasser Al Qasabi alongside Abdul Elah Al Sinany, Reem Abdullah, Habib Al Habib, Abdel Azziz Al Skireen, and Dana Al Salem.

Sanawat El Gerish

From the land of Kuwait, Sanawat El Gerish (Gerish Years) portrays the real events that unfolded within the Arab Gulf states in the 1940s. The series follows the stories of war and power struggle in the Gulf.

The drama series, directed by Manaf Abdal and written by Mohamed Al Nabulshi, stars the megastar Kuwaiti star Hayat Al Fahad alongside Aly Al Sabaa, Habib Ghaloom, Hassan Al Ballam, and many more.

Al Mas Al Maksour

Directed by Lebanese director David Oryan, the Iraqi series Al Mas Al Maksour (The Broken Diamond) is centered around issues of counterfeit and human organ trafficking.

The series featured Iraqi stars Alexander Uloum, Hend Nizar, Saba Ibrahim, and many more.

Banat Saleh

In a dramatic framework, Banat Saleh (Saleh’s Girls) is an Iraqi series that follows the story of a mother who takes care of her five daughters after their father is imprisoned for a murder. The series follows the mother as she maneuvers life with her daughters after her husband’s imprisonment, where love, money, and lust are inolved.

The series is directed by Eyad Nahas and written and authored by Nada Khalil, with an impeccable Iraqi cast featuring Mohamed Hashem, Bara Al-Zubaidi, Jumana Kazem, and many more.







