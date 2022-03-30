Buzz

Rocks, Racism, and Lasers: Egypt’s Football Association Lodges Official Complaint Against Senegal

mm
Rocks, Racism, and Lasers: Egypt’s Football Association Lodges Official Complaint Against Senegal

Security personnel protecting Mohamed Salah from bottles being thrown by Senegalese fans on his way off the football pitch.
Image credit: Senegal versus Egypt World Cup Qualifiers

Rounds of images showing Salah’s face masked with green pointer lasers during penalties provoked a social media outcry against the behavior of the Senegalese in their World Cup qualifying victory against Egypt.

However, an official complaint lodged by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA on 29 March reveals there was more harm done beyond lasers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EFA (@efasocial)

The EFA posted on their social media accounts images showcasing attacks by the Senegalese against Egyptians visiting the country to watch the qualifiers – documenting rocks thrown, abusive placards, and assault.

“The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular,” stated the EFA.

A video on YouTube, recorded by an unknown person, shows the moment Salah is attacked by Senegalese supporters, with the bottles thrown at him.

“Moreover the Senegalese fans terrorized the Egyptian players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the warm-up, as well as attacking the Egyptian team bus, which caused glass shattering and some injuries,” added the EFA.

CAF and FIFA are yet to release an official response.

Of Words and Wisdom: Egypt's Sacred Ibis
Egypt Fails to Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Related Items

More in Buzz

Are Egyptians Happy? This is What the Data Says

Shereif Barakat30 March 2022
Read More

Of Words and Wisdom: Egypt’s Sacred Ibis

Mona Abdou30 March 2022
Read More

Wadi al-Hitan: 50 Million Years of Egypt

Mona Abdou26 March 2022
Read More

Infitah: How Sadat’s Open-Door Economic Policy Lives On

Ibrahim Abdou25 March 2022
Read More

How to Stick to a Healthy Iftar Table in an Egyptian Home

Marina Makary24 March 2022
Read More

Guide to Spending an Egyptian-Spirited Ramadan Alone Abroad

Marina Makary23 March 2022
Read More

8 Arab Shows to Watch in Ramadan 2022

Farah Rafik23 March 2022
Read More

A Second Chance: Finding Ola Renewed for a Second Season

Farah Rafik22 March 2022
Read More