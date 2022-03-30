Rocks, Racism, and Lasers: Egypt’s Football Association Lodges Official Complaint Against Senegal

Rounds of images showing Salah’s face masked with green pointer lasers during penalties provoked a social media outcry against the behavior of the Senegalese in their World Cup qualifying victory against Egypt.

However, an official complaint lodged by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA on 29 March reveals there was more harm done beyond lasers.

The EFA posted on their social media accounts images showcasing attacks by the Senegalese against Egyptians visiting the country to watch the qualifiers – documenting rocks thrown, abusive placards, and assault.

“The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular,” stated the EFA.

A video on YouTube, recorded by an unknown person, shows the moment Salah is attacked by Senegalese supporters, with the bottles thrown at him.

“Moreover the Senegalese fans terrorized the Egyptian players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the warm-up, as well as attacking the Egyptian team bus, which caused glass shattering and some injuries,” added the EFA.

CAF and FIFA are yet to release an official response.

