News

Egypt Fails to Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

mm
Egypt Fails to Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mohamed Salah prepares to shoot a penalty while spectators point lasers at him. Photo credit: Senegal versus Egypt FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

After a tense qualifying game against Senegal and a penalty shootout low on goals, Egypt loses its spot in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game, which started with an early goal from Senegal’s  Boulaye Dia, stayed at one goal to zero for the 90 minutes of the game’s main time, as well as the 30 minutes of extra time, drawing the two teams level on aggregate after a one-nil victory for Egypt at home.

Though a penalty shootout gave some Egyptian supporters hope for a win, misses from Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and rising star Zizo opened the door for Liverpool forward Sadio Mané to bring the qualification home for his team.

Throughout the game, Egyptian viewers expressed frustration at spectators at the Me Abdoulaye Wade stadium using lasers to distract Egyptian players. Many took to social media, creating memes about the heavy presence of the green lights.

This is the second time in the space of two months that Egypt and Senegal play a penalty shootout to determine fateful a outcome, the last being in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations early last February.

According to the contract of Egypt coach Carlos Quieroz, a failure to qualify to the World Cup triggers the termination of his position as manager. Whether this means the true end of his tenure, or he will be rehired, remains to be seen.

Egypt last qualified for the FIFA World Cup four years ago, which was the first time an Egyptian national team made it for 30 years. Fans of Egyptian football only hope that this loss dos not portend another three decades away from the tournament.

Ramadan Iftar Banquets Resumed After Two-Year Ban

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Ramadan Iftar Banquets Resumed After Two-Year Ban

Farah Rafik28 March 2022
Read More

52% of Target Groups Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Egypt Health Ministry

Shereif Barakat28 March 2022
Read More

Egyptians Can Now Transfer Money Instantly With the Central Bank of Egypt’s New App

Shereif Barakat27 March 2022
Read More

Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Transit Costs

Ibrahim Abdou24 March 2022
Read More

JICA Launches New Initiatives for Egyptian Startups With Funding and Mentorship

Egyptian Streets24 March 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi, UAE, Israel Discuss Energy and Food Security in Sharm El-Sheikh

Egyptian Streets22 March 2022
Read More

Wheat Farmers Required to Supply Percentage of Yields to Local Authorities

Ibrahim Abdou19 March 2022
Read More

Egypt Announces Price Controls on Unsubsidised Bread to Combat Price Increases

Farah Rafik18 March 2022
Read More