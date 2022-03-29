Egypt Fails to Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

After a tense qualifying game against Senegal and a penalty shootout low on goals, Egypt loses its spot in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game, which started with an early goal from Senegal’s Boulaye Dia, stayed at one goal to zero for the 90 minutes of the game’s main time, as well as the 30 minutes of extra time, drawing the two teams level on aggregate after a one-nil victory for Egypt at home.

Though a penalty shootout gave some Egyptian supporters hope for a win, misses from Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and rising star Zizo opened the door for Liverpool forward Sadio Mané to bring the qualification home for his team.

Throughout the game, Egyptian viewers expressed frustration at spectators at the Me Abdoulaye Wade stadium using lasers to distract Egyptian players. Many took to social media, creating memes about the heavy presence of the green lights.

I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers. Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tgHmCmW8uu — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 29, 2022

This is the second time in the space of two months that Egypt and Senegal play a penalty shootout to determine fateful a outcome, the last being in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations early last February.

According to the contract of Egypt coach Carlos Quieroz, a failure to qualify to the World Cup triggers the termination of his position as manager. Whether this means the true end of his tenure, or he will be rehired, remains to be seen.

Egypt last qualified for the FIFA World Cup four years ago, which was the first time an Egyptian national team made it for 30 years. Fans of Egyptian football only hope that this loss dos not portend another three decades away from the tournament.

