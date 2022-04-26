Arts & Culture

Disney+ Launches Discounted Introductory Offer for Egypt, MENA

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed “Disney” logo is seen on the keyboard in front of displayed “Streaming service” words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Ahead of its long awaited launch on 8 June 2022, Disney + is offering discounted annual subscriptions for fans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region who register prior to the service’s launch.

The pre-registration offer provides Disney+ subscribers in Egypt and 15 other countries across the region with a 12-month subscription for the price of eight months. For Egyptians, the annual introductory offer will be EGP 390 (USD 21). Pricing for other countries in the region varies between USD 21 to USD 65, with Egyptians being offered among the lowest rates in the world. The offer is available from 26 April until 7 June, ahead of the launch day and must be redeemed by 19 June.

The offer comes weeks after Disney announced that its streaming service is set to be released in 16 markets across the MENA region, including Algeria, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, and the UAE.

Disney+ will offer exclusive content from National Geographic, Disney Pixar, and Marvel Studios including the recently launched “Moon Knight” series directed by Egyptian director Mohamed Diab. Egyptians will be able to watch their desired shows inEnglish, along with options for Arabic-dubbing and subtitles.

The annual subscription will provide access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, and will have unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices. Users will also be able to set up up to seven different profiles and parents will be able to set Kids Profiles that have easy-t0-navigate child-friendly and age-appropriate content.

To sign up for the exclusive offer, Egyptian and MENA customers can visit the Disney+ website to pre-register their interest ahead of the 8 June launch date.

Dovecotes: A Signature of the Egyptian Landscape

