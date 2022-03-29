Arts & Culture

Disney + Finally to Launch in Egypt in June

mm
Disney + Finally to Launch in Egypt in June

image via the verge

Disney +, the streaming giant from The Walt Disney Company, is set to launch in Egypt on 8 June.

Disney+ is an American on-demand video subscription service that was launched in 2019 in the United States, United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, and later expanded to Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico.

The streaming service will be available in 42 countries around the world, 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including countries such as Algeria, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The streaming platform, which is available in 18 countries, offers original and exclusive content from Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Disney Pixar, and many more fan favorites. Egyptians will be able to watch their desired shows with English, Arabic-dubbed, and subtitled content.

Entertainment subscribers will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, and will be able to have unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices. Users will be able to set up up to seven different profiles and parents will have the ability to set Kids Profiles that have easy-to-navigate child-friendly and age-appropriate content.

Egyptian Cotton: A Renaissance Textile

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Egyptian Cotton: A Renaissance Textile

Mona Abdou29 March 2022
Read More

A Cause for a Dance: ÑUT Dance Company

Farah Rafik29 March 2022
Read More

Muhammed Ali: Engineer of Modern Egypt

Mona Abdou28 March 2022
Read More

Wadi al-Hitan: 50 Million Years of Egypt

Mona Abdou26 March 2022
Read More

The One Man Show: Talaat Harb’s Legacy in Egypt

Farah Rafik24 March 2022
Read More

A Second Chance: Finding Ola Renewed for a Second Season

Farah Rafik22 March 2022
Read More

Specialty Būn: How Two Brothers Are Changing Egypt’s Relationship with Coffee

Amina Zaineldine21 March 2022
Read More

Hats Off: The Tarboush in Egypt

Farah Rafik21 March 2022
Read More