Disney + Finally to Launch in Egypt in June

Disney +, the streaming giant from The Walt Disney Company, is set to launch in Egypt on 8 June.

Disney+ is an American on-demand video subscription service that was launched in 2019 in the United States, United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, and later expanded to Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico.

The streaming service will be available in 42 countries around the world, 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including countries such as Algeria, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The streaming platform, which is available in 18 countries, offers original and exclusive content from Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Disney Pixar, and many more fan favorites. Egyptians will be able to watch their desired shows with English, Arabic-dubbed, and subtitled content.

Entertainment subscribers will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, and will be able to have unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices. Users will be able to set up up to seven different profiles and parents will have the ability to set Kids Profiles that have easy-to-navigate child-friendly and age-appropriate content.

