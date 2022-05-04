The Ark Animal Care: Prioritizing Animal Welfare Over Profit in Egypt

Over the past few years, animal welfare has become a growing concern among Egyptians. Due to the unaffordability of most veterinary clinics in Egypt, many pet owners only seek out a vet when their pet is in dire condition. On the other hand, many forgo seeing a vet altogether, claiming that clinics cater only to the well-off.

In 2013, Dr. Mina Roshdy and Dr. Mohamed Abdelaziz founded The Ark Animal Care with the sole belief that high quality veterinary medicine should be readily available and affordable to pets and their owners, through a compassionate approach that prioritizes the well-being of all animals.

“As Noah’s ark saved animals from the flood, similarly, The Ark Animal Care is animals’ vessel towards safety,” Abdelaziz tells Egyptian Streets.

The clinic offers an extensive array of diagnostic solutions, from digital radiography, vaccinations, and ultrasound, all the way to snap kits and microscopy. With a goal to elevate the standard of veterinarians and animal welfare in Egypt, Abdelaziz describes his work as community service rather than a job or a business.

An establishment that prides itself on being built on honesty, integrity, and dedication, The Ark Animal Care has made a name for itself in Cairo’s Garden City neighborhood as a leading veterinary clinic that prioritizes animal welfare over business and profit.

“We never look at how much money we’re going to receive from [a] procedure, our main focus is the animals and their needs,” says Abdelaziz.

A sense of humanitarian work exists in all Ark’s practices. To combat people’s fear of stray animals and their inhumane methods of getting rid of them, the founders of the clinic have been cooperating with Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) Garden City, and together they have neutered and vaccinated almost 70 percent of Garden City’s stray dogs.

TNR is a method for managing stray animals and reducing their numbers by neutering them, vaccinating them, and returning them to where they were found to live.

In Egypt, many consider stray cats and dogs as a constant threat to their safety. As a result, some resort to mistreating them, or killing them out of sole hatred, and sometimes out of fear. However, in the last few years, there have been multiple volunteers, shelters, and initiatives, campaigning for animal rights and spreading awareness on ways to help stray animals in Egypt.

In addition, they have also taken part in ‘Zero by 30’, a global initiative that aims to reach zero human dog-mediated rabies deaths by 2030 worldwide. Their contribution includes launching campaigns in Luxor, Hurghada, Dahab, and Nuweiba.

“We realized that the community in South Sinai does not have the medical services or equipment that is available in Cairo. Although there are vets, they do not have the tools to offer professional veterinary care, especially considering the huge amount of stray animals in South Sinai,” adds Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz explained that vets often have to take the animals to Cairo to perform a procedure as basic as an x-ray, and with many cases when it is time-sensitive, this is not practical.

Stemming from their passion for animal care and their commitment to ensuring it is present where it is most needed, The Ark Animal Care is opening a new branch soon in Dahab.

The Ark Animal Care strives to become one of the leading veterinary clinics in the region.

