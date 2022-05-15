Arts & Culture

The Unseen World of Egypt’s Siwi Berber

mm
The Unseen World of Egypt’s Siwi Berber

Africa Facts Zone al Twitter: "Siwa Oasis, Egypt. https://t.co/fx897ZRKoE" / Twitter
Siwa Oasis, Salt Lakes | Photo Credit: Rachid H via Flickr

Isolated and idyllic, the Siwa Oasis sits spun with sand and stone. Its water is clear, near-mythic, its shores baked with salt. For some, it is an escape—a place far removed from the bustle of the city. As the pulse of Egypt’s Western Desert, the location is a thing of immense beauty, sitting just short of the Libyan border.

For others, the oasis is much more than beautiful.

It is home.

Among the palm and olive groves live the Siwi, a people of Berber origin often characterized as “independent, private, and resistant to central authority.” In their own words, they are Imazighen: ‘noble and free men.’ Nomadic in nature, the Siwi are farmers and vagabonds indigenous to North Africa. Although their communities are various, and often speckled with respective idiosyncrasies, the Siwi are most famously Swians: peoples who inhabit the Siwa oasis.

Their staple crop includes olives and dates, a romantic duo associated with their intrigue. To a lesser extent, the Siwi farm wheat, barley, sorghum, onions, and broad beans. Land is bought and sold amongst them, as are water rights; the Western Desert is arid and inhospitable, and their dependence on the oasis is essential to their survival.

Siwa girls in their family's bridal outfits, late 20th century.
“Siwa girls in their family’s bridal outfits, late 20th century.” | Photo Credit: TRC Leiden
Siwa Oasis: The Most Amazing Oasis in the World
“Traditional Music and Dancing in Siwa.” | Photo Credit: Taziry

As Berbers, they are the furthest East in comparison to similar Imazighen communities in Algeria and Morocco. Still, the Siwi adopt a Berber dialect (Siwah) that separates them from Arabic-speaking tribes and communities in the Western Desert. Berber as a language, also known as Tamazight, belongs to “the Afro-Asiatic language group, which embraces ancient Egyptian and Semitic languages.” Despite the connection, Siwah is not as closely related to other Berber languages.

Though language is not the only thing that defines the Siwi.

Their town is walled, and their villages are recognizable mud-brick, separate from the whole, with patriarchal dynamics ingrained into their intra-group politics. The majority of Siwi are Sunni Muslims, though many still adhere to traditional belief systems, observing pre-Islamic customs. Interestingly, Siwa has a patron saint (Sidi Suleiman) whose tomb sits beside a new mosque in the center of town.

brown concrete building under white clouds during daytime
Siwa | Photo Credit: Flo P via UNSPLASH
Egypt's Berber speakers cling to language in oasis as Arabic continues to dominate - Global Times
Egyptian Berber | Photo Credit: Global Times

Present-day Siwa has nine Siwi tribes in total: three Western tribes and six Eastern tribes. Their central town—an unmissable enclosure—separated itself organically into a West-East split. The Western tribes are Shihayam, Awlad Musa (Sons of Moses), and Sarahena. The Easterners are Zanayn, al-Hadadin (the Blacksmiths), Lehamudet, al-Jawasis (the Spies), Sharameta, and Aghurmi.

Although considered a minority on Egyptian soil, the existence of the Siwi is common knowledge among locals, and with the influx of tourism, insight into their communities has been on a steady incline. Still, it is important not to overly romanticize their existence; the Siwi’s reality as isolated and tribal has manifested several issues, including risky separation from state.

The Amazigh people in Egypt: a fragile struggle for survival - Nationalia
“Amany El Weshahy, leader of the Imazighen World Congress in Egypt.” | Photo Credit: Marc Español via Nationalia
“Window overlooking the Siwa Oasis” | Photo Credit: Rawan Yasser

While Cairo remains in control of basic necessities such as water and electricity, any and all issues present are often overseen by the tribes themselves. Traditional processes are often favored over lengthy, costly, and often discriminatory court proceedings.

Additionally, despite Siwah being the predominant language spoken—and in some cases, the only language—Arabic is often imposed in all forms of legislation and schooling. Reasonable as it is to assume an Arabic-speaking country must speak Arabic, the lack of infrastructure surrounding the Siwa Oasis has prevented integration and continues to be a disconnect that severs the Siwi from Cairo’s linguistic, cultural, and political philosophies.

Regardless, it is reasonable to admire the Siwi for what they are: a colorful, enigmatic facet of Egypt prior to its Arabization. They are a raw, and unfiltered observation of how culture can simultaneously persist against all odds and evolve to survive.

Growing Up Abroad, El Leila El Kebeera Was My Window to Egyptian Culture
Did Egypt's Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Growing Up Abroad, El Leila El Kebeera Was My Window to Egyptian Culture

Amina Zaineldine15 May 2022
Read More

Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?

Egyptian Streets15 May 2022
Read More

Sindbad: The Children’s Magazine that Influenced Generations

Farah Rafik14 May 2022
Read More

Sharm El Sheikh’s ‘Al Sahaba Mosque’ Blends Spirituality and Tourism

Farah Rafik14 May 2022
Read More

Mosque of Ibn Tūlūn: A Vision of Beauty

Mona Abdou12 May 2022
Read More

Marveling Through Moon Knight’s Genius Soundtrack

Farah Rafik10 May 2022
Read More

How Cheb Khaled’s Music Rose as a Force Against Racism and Cultural Homogenization

Mirna Abdulaal10 May 2022
Read More

Victoria College: 5 Astounding Alumni From Egypt’s Elite School of the Past

Shereif Barakat9 May 2022
Read More