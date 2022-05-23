6 Outings in Cairo for Only 5 Egyptian Pounds

With inflation, rising prices, and unavailability of many goods, Egyptians of different social classes and ages have been panicking about the future of the country, unaware of how to save up money to sustain themselves and their families. Many families are currently worried about maintaining their status within different social classes, and various reports have noted that youth in the country prefer saving rather than spending. Amid a rising cloud of uncertainty, several entertainment means remain possible at largely affordable prices.

To offer cost-effective options for most people, we gathered a list of outings that you can enjoy, without having to travel out of Greater Cairo, and only having to spend a miraculous maximum of EGP 5.

Japanese Botanical Garden

Unknown to most of the population, the Japanese-themed garden is located in Helwan. This attractive green venue was designed and built in 1917 by Egyptian architect Zulfaqar Pasha. From unique Buddha statues, to fish ponds and trees, the park was one of Helwan’s most popular attractions until the 1960s.

Whether for a picnic or a promenade, the park’s entrance fee is EGP 5.

Aisha Fahmy Palace

Designed by Italian architect Antonio Lasciac, the palace was built in 1907 for Princess Aisha, the daughter of Ali Basha Fahmy, the head of the army during King Fouad’s reign. Covering an area of 2,700 square meters by the Nile River in Zamalek, the spacious palace consists of European oil paintings, textile art, and delicately designed European furniture.

Between the garden of the palace and the ornate halls and rooms inside, there is a lot to see in this Zamalek gem, and the entrance is for free.

Al Mu’izz Street

Located in the heart of old Cairo, Al Mu’izz Street is a one-of-a-kind destination for exploring Islamic civilization in Cairo. Named after Al-Mu’izz li-Din Allah, the fourth caliph of the Fatimid Dynasty, the street stretches between Cairo’s old city walls, from Bab Al-Futuh in the north to Bab Zuweila in the south. From local crafts stores to souvenir shops and ancient mosques, this free pedestrian street is your ideal destination to enjoy Islamic art and architecture.

Giza Zoo

A family outing to the zoo never goes out of habit. Children always love to visit the zoo to feed the animals and play with them. Even for adults, it can be a nice change to one’s weekly outings. The zoo is home to many animal, bird, and plant species, which are now extinct in Egypt.

The entrance fee for Egyptians is for EGP 5, with children entering for free until the age of four.

Qasr El Nil and Zamalek

Go for a stroll by Qasr El Nil bridge, and enjoy the beauty of Cairo at night, with the lights from felucca boats adorning the water. To get the full experience, you can also buy corn on the cob or sweet potato from street vendors, each for EGP 5 only.

From Qasr El Nil, continue walking to Zamalek. Although walking by the Nile river is enjoyable, there’s more to Zamalek than just that. The Cairo neighborhood is adorned with several antique shops and art galleries. If you’re a fan of arts and culture, take a stroll in Zamalek’s antique shops and art galleries and connect with the past, without spending a pound from your pocket.

