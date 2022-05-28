Egypt’s Minister of Emigration Releases Statement on Son’s Murder Charge

Egypt’s Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram released a statement on Saturday, 28 May confirming that her son has been charged in relation to the murder of two young men in the United States of America.

In the statement, the first since the Minister’s 26-year-old son Ramy Fahim was arrested in April, the Minister called for prayers for her son and the two victims and stressed that her ability to carry out her responsibilities as a Minister has not been compromised.

“My family and I are under severe distress…following my son being charged with murder in the United States of America. This charge is in front of a US court and a sentence has not yet been issued,” said Minister Makram in her statement released on Facebook.

“Performing my duties as a Minister in the Egyptian government does not at all contradict being a dedicated mother bravely confronting her son’s ordeal,” continued the Minister.

Ramy was arrested on 20 April as a suspect in a double homicide in Anaheim, California.

