News

Egypt’s Minister of Emigration Releases Statement on Son’s Murder Charge

Egypt’s Minister of Emigration Releases Statement on Son’s Murder Charge

Nabila Makram, Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs
Photo via Facebook

Egypt’s Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram released a statement on Saturday, 28 May confirming that her son has been charged in relation to the murder of two young men in the United States of America.

In the statement, the first since the Minister’s 26-year-old son Ramy Fahim was arrested in April, the Minister called for prayers for her son and the two victims and stressed that her ability to carry out her responsibilities as a Minister has not been compromised.

“My family and I are under severe distress…following my son being charged with murder in the United States of America. This charge is in front of a US court and a sentence has not yet been issued,” said Minister Makram in her statement released on Facebook.

“Performing my duties as a Minister in the Egyptian government does not at all contradict being a dedicated mother bravely confronting her son’s ordeal,” continued the Minister.

Ramy was arrested on 20 April as a suspect in a double homicide in Anaheim, California.

Egyptian Cotton: The Rise, Fall, and Revival of Egypt’s White Gold
Egypt Prosecution Orders Release of Somali Girl Who Killed Attempted Rapist

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt’s Mo Salah Loses Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Shereif Barakat28 May 2022
Read More

Egypt Prosecution Orders Release of Somali Girl Who Killed Attempted Rapist

Amina Zaineldine28 May 2022
Read More

Inflation, Rising Debt Risks Change Egypt’s Outlook to Negative: Moody’s

Egyptian Streets28 May 2022
Read More

Egyptian Media Mogul Mohamed El Amin Sentenced to 3 Years for Human Trafficking

Egyptian Streets24 May 2022
Read More

Egyptian Superstar Mo Salah Wins Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker Award

Shereif Barakat22 May 2022
Read More

No Cases of Monkeypox Reported in Egypt: Preventive Medicine Sector

Egyptian Streets22 May 2022
Read More

Egypt Reaches Water Poverty Stage: Local Development Minister

Shereif Barakat21 May 2022
Read More

Egypt Bids Farewell to Veteran Actor Samir Sabry, Aged 85

Egyptian Streets20 May 2022
Read More