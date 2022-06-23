Arts & Culture

In Paintings: Exploring the Colors of Rural Egypt

mm
There is little more ubiquitous in Arab art than Egyptian rural communities; colorful and dynamic, these locales are hubs of energy and hard work, their niche tradition the subject of inspiration for many artists over the centuries.

From French painters enamored with Egyptian simplicity to Egyptian artists looking to showcase a unique, often overlooked facet of their communities: there is truly nothing quite as beautiful as the image of the Egyptian reef (rural towns).

Here is a small, modest gallery of some modern art depicting the ins and outs of rural Egypt.

Dialogues artistiques avec les passés de l'Égypte - Between Diana and Isis: Egypt's “Renaissance” and the Neo-Pharaonic Style (1920s‒1930s) - Publications de l'Institut national d'histoire de l'art
La Renaissance de l’Égypte ou Le Cortège d’Isis by Mohamed Naghi
Figure 8: Ragheb Ayad, Caravan.
Caravan by Ragheb Ayad
Figure 9: Mahmoud Saïd, Les Chadoufs (The Shadoofs).
Les Chadoufs | Mahmoud Saïd
Egyptian countryside . By Mohamed Alazhary. | Egyptian art, Egyptian, Artist
Egyptian countryside by Mohamed Alazhary
Azza Adel | Arab Art For Sale
The Egyptian countryside by Azza Adel
89 FARID FADEL ART ideas | egyptian painting, egyptian art, art
Rural girl by Farid Fadel
Egyptian Landscape — The Art of Naguib Assaad
Egyptian landscape by Naguib Assaad
الأقصر ارت جاليري • مصر LUXOR ART GALLERY • EGYPT — MOHAMED AZMY
Rural Egypt by Mohamed Azmy
Alaa Awad – Sunday Evening Art Gallery
Untitled by Alaa Awad
mohamed abou elwafa (@mohamed_abolwfa) / Twitter
Untitled by Mohamed Abou ElWafa
Ali Hassaan | 57 Sublime Oil Paintings - Egyptian Artist
Untitled by Ali Hassaan

Soad Hosny: From Egypt's 'Cinderella' to Tragedy
How Rifa’a Al-Tahtawi Pioneered the Egyptian Intellectual Awakening

Arts & Culture
