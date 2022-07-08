Japan’s Ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot

Japan’s former Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party died in the Western Japanese city of Nara on Friday 8 July, after being shot while delivering a speech, according to Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party officials.

Two gunshots were heard at the scene as a man shot Abe from behind, wielding what appeared to be a homemade shotgun, according to reports.

Abe died around five and a half hours after the shooting, showing no vital signs as he was brought into the hospital. He had bled to death, with a medical professional citing two deep injuries.

The assassination has sent a wave of shock through the nation where gun violence is extremely rare.

Given how strictly the ownership of firearms in Japan is regulated, the steps to owning a gun in the country are long and arduous, making for a virtually gun-free nation.

During his tenure, Abe maintained close ties with Egypt and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

In 2020, President Al-Sisi ordered a new axis in Cairo to be eponymous with the former Japanese Prime Minister, the Shinzo Abe Axis. At the time, Abe had recently resigned from his post for health-related reasons.

President Al-Sisi has also issued a statement in response to Abe’s death.

ببالغ الحزن والأسى تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس الوزراء الياباني السابق، شينزو آبي، إثر عملية اغتيال غادرة. لقد كان شينزو آبي صديقاً مخلصاً لمصر، محباً لها، داعماً لها في كل الأوقات والظروف، وشهدت علاقاتنا الثنائية، في عهده، تطوراً غير مسبوق على جميع الأصعدة.

١/٢ — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) July 8, 2022

“It is with great sadness and sorrow, that I receive the news of the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, following a treacherous assassination. Shinzo Abe was a loyal friend of Egypt, loving and supporting it at all times and circumstances. During his reign, our bilateral relations witnessed an unprecedented development at all levels,” comments Al-Sisi.

In a second tweet, Al-Sisi adds, “I offer my condolences to the friendly Japanese people for the loss of such a great leader, and I assure that Egypt will not forget the sincere efforts made by Shinzo Abe to strengthen our cooperation, and I will work to immortalize his name as it should.”

Abe, 67, was Japan’s longest-serving leader to date.

