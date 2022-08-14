41+ Killed in Egypt Abu Sefein Church Fire

The Coptic Orthodox Church announced that a massive fire broke out at Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba, Giza, resulting in at least 41 deaths and 14 injuries. The outbreak occurred on Sunday morning, 14 August, after the holy mass, and 30 ambulance cars rushed to the site of the accident.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population reported rushing 55 victims to Agouza Hospital and Imbaba Public Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and stated that he is “closely following the updates” on the church fire outbreak.

أتُابع عن كثب تطورات الحادث الأليم بكنيسة المنيرة بمحافظة الجيزه، وقد وجهت كافة أجهزة ومؤسسات الدولة المعنية باتخاذ كل الاجراءات اللازمة، وبشكل فوري للتعامل مع هذا الحادث وآثاره وتقديم كافة أوجه الرعاية الصحية للمصابين .. ١/٢ — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) August 14, 2022

Giza governor Ahmed Rashed inspected the site of the outbreak and visited Agouza Hospital to check on those who were injured. Rashed also announced payments of EGP 50,000 (USD 2,611) to the families of the deceased and EGP 10,000 (USD 522) to families of the injured.

The Public Prosecution is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and assigning the criminal laboratory to examine its impact.

