News

41+ Killed in Egypt Abu Sefein Church Fire

mm
41+ Killed in Egypt Abu Sefein Church Fire

Photo credit: Unknown via Twitter

The Coptic Orthodox Church announced that a massive fire broke out at Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba, Giza, resulting in at least 41 deaths and 14 injuries. The outbreak occurred on Sunday morning, 14 August, after the holy mass, and 30 ambulance cars rushed to the site of the accident.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population reported rushing 55 victims to Agouza Hospital and Imbaba Public Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and stated that he is “closely following the updates” on the church fire outbreak.

Giza governor Ahmed Rashed inspected the site of the outbreak and visited Agouza Hospital to check on those who were injured. Rashed also announced payments of EGP 50,000 (USD 2,611) to the families of the deceased and EGP 10,000 (USD 522) to families of the injured.

The Public Prosecution is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and assigning the criminal laboratory to examine its impact.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Introducing 13 New Ministers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Introducing 13 New Ministers

Egyptian Streets13 August 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Long-Serving Minister Nabila Makram Replaced in Cabinet Reshuffle

Egyptian Streets13 August 2022
Read More

Egypt Executes Two Men for Killing Woman in Maadi

Egyptian Streets12 August 2022
Read More

El-Tahrir’s Mugamma to Transform into ‘World Class’ Hotel

Salma Hamed11 August 2022
Read More

Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. Invests USD 1.3 Billion in State-Owned Egyptian Companies

Marina Makary10 August 2022
Read More

Egypt to Impose Energy Use Restrictions

Farah Rafik10 August 2022
Read More

Sharqia Girl Salma Bahgat Stabbed to Death for Ending Relationship

Mona Abdou10 August 2022
Read More

IOM: Egypt Home to More Than 9 Million International Migrants

Sara Ahmed8 August 2022
Read More