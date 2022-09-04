News

Egyptian Girl Shot to Death for Refusing Marriage, Murderer Commits Suicide

mm
Egyptian Girl Shot to Death for Refusing Marriage, Murderer Commits Suicide

Image Credit: Sada El Balad

A nineteen-year-old Egyptian woman was killed by a deliberate gunshot wound, on 3 September by her neighbor Ahmad Fathi Ameirah, 29, after her parents refused his request to marry her, according to a press statement by the Public Prosecution Office.

The victim has been identified as Amani Al-Gazzar, a physical education student.

On 4 September, Egypt’s Ministry of Interior announced that the perpetrator’s corpse was found on the Alexandria-Agricultural Road, and his death was ruled as suicide by gunshot – the same gun used on Al-Gazzar.

“The Prosecutor General general quickly ordered the investigations to end and arrest the accused [who initially fled the scene] along with obtaining his phone and weapon,” reads the statement.

Al-Gazzar was murdered in Birket El-Sabe’, a city in Egypt’s Al-Menoufia governorate, 80 kilometers north of Cairo.

News of her death quickly spread through social media, causing public outrage. Speak Up, an Egyptian feminist initiative with a combined 800 thousand followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, was one of the first popular pages to share the news.

Al-Gazzar’s murder reminds Egyptians once more of the increasingly frequent pattern of femicides occurring this year across the country.

Nayera Ashraf’s murder, on 20 June, in front of Mansoura University’s gates – for rejecting the advances of a colleague – was among the first femicides to shock and anger the country.
Her murderer was swiftly given the death penalty.

Two months later, on 9 August, Salma Bahgat was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in front of a Zagazig courthouse for ending their relationship. The murderer was arrested shortly after, but is yet to receive a sentence.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egyptian Restaurant ‘Kebdet El Prince’ Shutdown for Disturbing Public Roads and Sidewalks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Restaurant ‘Kebdet El Prince’ Shutdown for Disturbing Public Roads and Sidewalks

Farah Rafik4 September 2022
Read More

Egypt Revenge Porn Case: Man Arrested After Leaking Nudes of Woman Who Rejected Him

Egyptian Streets3 September 2022
Read More

Sisi Orders Tripling Monthly Subsidy Bonus for 9 Million Struggling Egyptian Families

Egyptian Streets1 September 2022
Read More

All-Egyptian Migrant Boat Sinks, Leaving 2 Dead and 19 Missing

Shereif Barakat31 August 2022
Read More

Egypt Turns to the Chinese Currency With Yuan-Denominated Bonds

Egyptian Streets30 August 2022
Read More

USAID to Fund Egypt’s COVID-19 Response With USD 9 Million

Marina Makary25 August 2022
Read More
A digital model of Horus City. Image Credit: BBC

Horus City: What You Need To Know About Egypt’s “Manhattan”

Shereif Barakat20 August 2022
Read More

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Salma Hamed18 August 2022
Read More