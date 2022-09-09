News

Egyptian Officials Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II: Life and legacy of Britain's longest-serving monarch
Queen Elizabeth II | Photo Credit: NBC News

The passing of the United Kingdom’s long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sparked surges of sympathy across the globe, with officials airing out condolences and shared grief.

Several Egyptian authorities have come out with condolences for the Royal Family. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and First Lady Entessar Al-Sisi have both made statements on the Queen’s passing.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Fast Facts | CNN
Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi | Photo Credit: CNN

“I present my extreme condolences on my behalf and behalf of the Egyptian People to the Royal Family, the British government, and the people of the United Kingdom in the death of Queen Elizabeth II who ruled her country for long decades with great wisdom,” Al-Sisi wrote in a short Twitter statement following Buckingham Palace’s announcement.

In addition to his condolences, Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s “complete confidence” in King Charles III’s ability to fill the void left by his late mother. “I assert that we are ready to work with King Charles on boosting the relations between our two friendly countries and people,” elaborated the President.

The Presidency also released a statement early on Friday, noting that the Queen was a “sublime model to be pursued in her dedication to the service of her people.”

In a similar vein, Egypt’s First Lady took to her Facebook page echoing this sentiment. “It is with great sadness and sorrow that I mourn Queen Elizabeth II. She was a great lady, and a symbol of giving who devoted her life to serving her country […] with unparalleled dedication and sincerity.”

Queen Elizabeth receives Pope Tawadros II in "historic" meeting - Daily News Egypt
Queen Elizabeth receives Pope Tawadros II | Photo Credit: Press Association via Daily News Egypt

Egyptian religious authorities have also offered their condolences in several statements released by the Coptic Church and Al-Azhar officials.

Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church mourned Queen Elizabeth in a statement released Thursday, not only sharing sympathies and condolences, but reminiscing “[the Queen’s] relationship with our Coptic Church and her support to its existence in Britain to serve the church’s children living there.”

The current Pope Tawadros II added that he is “personally thankful for the interaction I have had with Her Majesty for almost three decades, and have the deepest admiration and respect for the person of Her Majesty, the Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth to Sheikh al-Azhar: The World is Counting on Religious Leaderships | Asharq AL-awsat
Queen Elizabeth recieves Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayyeb| Photo Credit: Asharq al-Awsat

Ahmed El-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar tweeted similar sentiments on Friday morning, writing that “Her Majesty was such a unique, committed, and deeply respected head-of-state. She dedicated her life to serving her nation and people.”

The Queen passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday 8 September, after prolonged medical supervision; her heir Charles — the former Prince of Wales — has taken over as King of the United Kingdom and head-of-state for the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

