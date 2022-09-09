Egyptian Officials Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of the United Kingdom’s long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sparked surges of sympathy across the globe, with officials airing out condolences and shared grief.

Several Egyptian authorities have come out with condolences for the Royal Family. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and First Lady Entessar Al-Sisi have both made statements on the Queen’s passing.

“I present my extreme condolences on my behalf and behalf of the Egyptian People to the Royal Family, the British government, and the people of the United Kingdom in the death of Queen Elizabeth II who ruled her country for long decades with great wisdom,” Al-Sisi wrote in a short Twitter statement following Buckingham Palace’s announcement.

In addition to his condolences, Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s “complete confidence” in King Charles III’s ability to fill the void left by his late mother. “I assert that we are ready to work with King Charles on boosting the relations between our two friendly countries and people,” elaborated the President.

The Presidency also released a statement early on Friday, noting that the Queen was a “sublime model to be pursued in her dedication to the service of her people.”

In a similar vein, Egypt’s First Lady took to her Facebook page echoing this sentiment. “It is with great sadness and sorrow that I mourn Queen Elizabeth II. She was a great lady, and a symbol of giving who devoted her life to serving her country […] with unparalleled dedication and sincerity.”

Egyptian religious authorities have also offered their condolences in several statements released by the Coptic Church and Al-Azhar officials.

Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church mourned Queen Elizabeth in a statement released Thursday, not only sharing sympathies and condolences, but reminiscing “[the Queen’s] relationship with our Coptic Church and her support to its existence in Britain to serve the church’s children living there.”

The current Pope Tawadros II added that he is “personally thankful for the interaction I have had with Her Majesty for almost three decades, and have the deepest admiration and respect for the person of Her Majesty, the Queen.”

Ahmed El-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar tweeted similar sentiments on Friday morning, writing that “Her Majesty was such a unique, committed, and deeply respected head-of-state. She dedicated her life to serving her nation and people.”

The Queen passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday 8 September, after prolonged medical supervision; her heir Charles — the former Prince of Wales — has taken over as King of the United Kingdom and head-of-state for the Commonwealth.

Subscribe to our newsletter