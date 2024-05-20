//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Zamalek SC Wins Its Second Confederation Cup Title

May 20, 2024
mm
Photo credit: CAF.
mm


Al-Zamalek SC secured its second Confederation Cup title by defeating Morocco’s RS Berkane 1-0 in the second leg of the final at Cairo Stadium on Sunday, May 19, earning a USD 2 million (EGP 93 million) reward for its victory.

Despite losing the first leg 2-1 in Morocco, Zamalek claimed the title on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw. 

This victory marks Zamalek’s second Confederation Cup title, their first being in 2019 against the same opponent, RS Berkane.

Zamalek started the game strongly, with significant pressure on the visitors. Defensive midfielder Nabil Emad and Senegalese winger Ibrahima Ndiaye missed two early opportunities in the opening minutes. The White Knights maintained control and capitalized on a back pass from Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed in the 23rd minute, allowing Ahmed Hamdi to score.

Zamalek increased their tally of continental titles to 14, comprising five CAF Champions League titles, four CAF Super Cups, two Confederation Cups, two Afro-Asian Cups, and one Cup Winners’ Cup.

They became the first team to secure a spot in the CAF Super Cup for the sixth time, awaiting the CAF Champions League winner between Al Ahly and Esperance.

Jose Gomes became the 11th foreign coach to win a title with Zamalek overall, and the 8th to secure a continental or Arab title for the club.

Zamalek is now the second-most successful team in the Confederation Cup, alongside Étoile du Sahel, TP Mazembe, and RS Berkane, while CS Sfaxien remains the record holder with three titles.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

International
International

Recommended for you

Egypt Explores $1.2 Billion Climate Funding With IMF

Egypt’s Central Bank Already Received a Portion of Funds from Ras El Hekma: Sisi

Cairo Metro Third Line Last Segment to Open for Public Use