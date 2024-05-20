Zamalek SC Wins Its Second Confederation Cup Title



Al-Zamalek SC secured its second Confederation Cup title by defeating Morocco’s RS Berkane 1-0 in the second leg of the final at Cairo Stadium on Sunday, May 19, earning a USD 2 million (EGP 93 million) reward for its victory.

Despite losing the first leg 2-1 in Morocco, Zamalek claimed the title on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

This victory marks Zamalek’s second Confederation Cup title, their first being in 2019 against the same opponent, RS Berkane.

Zamalek started the game strongly, with significant pressure on the visitors. Defensive midfielder Nabil Emad and Senegalese winger Ibrahima Ndiaye missed two early opportunities in the opening minutes. The White Knights maintained control and capitalized on a back pass from Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed in the 23rd minute, allowing Ahmed Hamdi to score.

Zamalek increased their tally of continental titles to 14, comprising five CAF Champions League titles, four CAF Super Cups, two Confederation Cups, two Afro-Asian Cups, and one Cup Winners’ Cup.

They became the first team to secure a spot in the CAF Super Cup for the sixth time, awaiting the CAF Champions League winner between Al Ahly and Esperance.

Jose Gomes became the 11th foreign coach to win a title with Zamalek overall, and the 8th to secure a continental or Arab title for the club.

Zamalek is now the second-most successful team in the Confederation Cup, alongside Étoile du Sahel, TP Mazembe, and RS Berkane, while CS Sfaxien remains the record holder with three titles.