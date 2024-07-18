Explainer: How Does Extreme Weather Affect Our Brains?

This summer, Egypt is facing unprecedented heat, with extreme weather impacting mental health. This year’s scorching temperatures underscore the significant effect of weather on our cognitive health.

Extreme heat profoundly affects our brains, leading to irritability, heightened anger, and reduced patience. This is evident in our behavior and language, with phrases like “this made my blood boil” indicating anger and “we have to blow off some steam” showing the need to release frustration.

A study by researchers at University College London found that rising temperatures trigger a stress response in our brains. This response can lead to swelling and other types of deterioration, negatively impacting cognitive health. But why does this happen?

Research published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that even a one-degree increase in temperature above normal raises the chances of depression and anxiety. Although the study focused on Bangladesh, the findings apply worldwide. As climate change gets worse, the link between weather and mental health problems is expected to grow stronger.

The connection between heat and mental illness is not so intuitive. Researchers reviewed 332 reports on 19 neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, stroke, and migraine, and psychiatric disorders like depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia. They found that higher temperatures worsen most conditions.

One key factor is sleep quality. Without air conditioning, quality sleep becomes hard to achieve, affecting even those without mental health issues. Poor sleep leads to memory loss, lack of focus, and increased irritability, creating a cycle of frustration that negatively impacts mental health.

Heat also affects serotonin, a key mood regulator. Serotonin sends skin temperature information to the brain’s control center, which manages shivering and sweating. Disrupted serotonin levels can influence aggression and mood.

In other words, climate change is not only a threat to our environment but also to our mental health. More needs to be done to educate people on how to mitigate these effects and protect our well-being.