Egypt to Open Archaeological Sites for Free on World Tourism Day

أحمد عيسى من البنك التجاري الدولي لقيادة وزارة السياحة والآثار - Benokinvest.com
Ahmed Issa | Photo Credit: Benok Istithmar

Ahmed Issa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, has made the executive decision to open “all archeological sites [for] free” on 27 September, 2022, in honor of World Tourism day, and Egyptology’s 200th anniversary as a science.

In a letter addressed to the Chamber of Tourism Companies, the Supreme Court of Antiquities announced its intent to allow Egyptians and foreign visitors free access to all Egypt’s museums and its touristic archaeological locations.

However, the letter explicitly excludes: the tombs of Tutankhamun, Nefertari, Seti I, Ramses VI, and inside access to the Giza Pyramids.

This comes alongside the launch of several new promotional campaigns meant to stimulate Egypt’s touristic sector, including the digital  “Ancient Egyptian Language” campaign – which simplifies information on Egyptian hieroglyphs – and “Know About the Treasures in Your Governorate.”

Egypt’s Ministry of Culture is also running exhibitions at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat to showcase rare documents on the decipherment of the Rosetta Stone from the National Archives.

Photo Credit: Cairo24

Legendary Actor Hesham Selim Passes Away Aged 64

