Egypt’s Okhtein Collaborates with International Fashion House Balmain at Paris Fashion Week

Egyptian luxury brand Okhtein created an exquisitely designed “one-of-a-kind” bustier for luxury fashion brand Balmain’s Spring/Summer collection of 2023 (SS23), presented at Paris Fashion Week.

Okhtein’s co-founders and creative directors, Aya and Mounaz Abdel Raouf, designed the bold bustier in worn-out resin, inspired by the iconic Egyptian alabaster stone, building on Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing’s, vision for the SS23 collection.

“We are both thrilled and excited to be collaborating with Olivier Rousteing and Balmain for their SS23 collection. Our first encounter with Olivier was back in 2019, when he was one of the judges at the Fashion Trust Arabia. We look up to him on so many levels and truly love his genuineness and passion for what he does,” the sisters explained in a press release.

“We are excited to be showing a little piece of our brand and its story. Coming from Egypt, a country of rich heritage and history, the story combining both our vision and Olivier’s has been a truly wonderful experience.”

The Paris Fashion Week, which was held this year from 26 September until 4 October, housed the most iconic luxury brands on its runway, including Dior, Maison Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and many more.

Rousteing’s collection was inspired by the rebirth and rediscovery of the beauty of the Renaissance, a concept that highlights how ancient masterpieces can be adapted to modern times, which is uniquely mirrored in the edgy cut-out detailing that was styled with Okhtein’s signature brass bangle and ancient Egyptian motifs. The sisters also intended to incorporate Okhtein’s distinctive snake brass bangle, from their ‘Bangle Bag’ along with the postiche, further emphasizing the concept of rebirth in Rousteing’s collection.

Okhtein has achieved monumental success – both locally and internationally – since they established their luxury brand in 2014. The two sisters’ brand has been at the forefront of the Egyptian market with high quality leather products, aiming to redefine the luxury fashion industry.

From Beyonce to Kris Jenner, Emma Watson, Demi Moore, Halley Berry, Olivia Palermo, Gigi Hadeed, and Egypt’s first Lady, Entessar Amer, Okhtein has been on the arms of international celebrities — making incredible strides in the fashion world.

Subscribe to our newsletter